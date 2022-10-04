ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Job openings plunged but hiring remained strong in August

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElN6r_0iLSorTf00

U.S. job openings dropped sharply in August, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday, falling at the fastest one-month pace since March 2020.

Businesses still hired employees at a steady pace and kept layoffs near historic lows in August, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. But firms also cut back their postings for open jobs, a possible sign of businesses bracing for an economic slowdown.

The number of open jobs listed in the U.S. fell from 11.2 million in July to 10.1 million in August, a decline of 1.1 million job openings, according to the Labor Department. Job openings are now well below a record of 11.4 million set in December 2021.

Hiring remained strong even as businesses reduced their job openings, with firms adding roughly 6.3 million new employees in August, slightly higher than July’s gain of 6.2 million.

The number of workers laid off from their jobs in August ticked higher from July, rising to 1.6 million from 1.5 million in the previous month, but remained low overall.

The labor market remained stacked in favor of workers in August, a month during which the U.S. added 315,000 jobs and saw the jobless rate rise thanks to an influx of job-seekers off the sidelines. Roughly 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in August, slightly higher than in July, with the vast majority likely headed to new gigs with either better compensation or career opportunities.

Even so, the steep decline in job openings could sap opportunities for workers — and their leverage to get higher wages — as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on a historically strong labor market.

“The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates in order to reduce demand for goods, services, and labor, and the August JOLTS report suggests those actions are finally denting the labor market,” wrote Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, in a Tuesday analysis.

“The number of vacancies is now the lowest it has been since June 2021, with vacancies slowing across all company size categories.”

A steady decline in job openings may take some of the steam out of inflation. Fewer open jobs means businesses may have an easier time filling other positions as jobseekers have increasingly limited options. That could allow firms to hire workers at lower wages, which would help reduce inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and many economists believe the U.S. job market has been too strong inflation to fall. He has argued for months that the Fed must bring the labor market into “balance” before inflation could fall back to normal levels, which means reducing the number of job openings to a point that may lead to a stall in hiring.

“If we want to light the way to another period of a very strong labor market, we have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t,” Powell said last month after the Fed issued another steep rate hike.

Updated at 11:16 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 22

ReelPatriot
5d ago

Unemployment is going to rise as layoffs come do to the cost of doing business in an inflationary economy .. People will curb their spending because of interest rates and inflation so small business will cut personal as well a big corporations..

Reply
2
Tom Gannon
5d ago

of course job openings plunged the new maba president is in. making Americans broke again that's the demorat motto

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Hill

What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Pompeo touts Saudis as ‘good security partner’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia should maintain a “deep, important security relationship,” refuting criticism of Riyadh for its human rights abuses. “They have been an important security partner, they should continue to be so and the [Biden] administration has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Hill

Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.” Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted OPEC+’s cut of 2 million oil…
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Postings#Labor Market#Job Market#Interest Rates#The Job Openings And#Labor Turnover#The Labor Department#Americans
The Hill

Yellen: OPEC production cuts will hurt economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a new interview expressed worry that OPEC+ countries’ decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy, especially in developing countries. “I think OPEC’s decision is unhelpful and unwise — it’s uncertain what impact it will end up having, but certainly, it’s something...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Hill

Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high

The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Blockchain mining needs a makeover — but so does mining policy

Like so much of the civic discourse in America these days, the debate over the environmental implications of digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, is unnecessarily polarized. The policy that governs the energy-intensive computer “mining” of assets like bitcoin from hidden corners of cyberspace often descends into a pit of binary parley — a zero-sum game where one political team can win as long as the other team loses.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

717K+
Followers
84K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy