Behind Viral Videos

KTVZ

Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter

After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years — a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”

Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the American Defamation League and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
KTVZ

Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample

Someone’s a “Beautiful Liar,” according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh album, “Renaissance,” was released to critical acclaim in...
