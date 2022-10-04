Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Super Heroes Humane Society Pet Of The Week–‘Nick’
Meet the Super Heroes Humane Society “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Nick.” Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, we will tell you all about a special dog or cat looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Paws of War pairs puppies rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky with veterans and first responders
NESCONSET, N.Y. -- Rescued puppies arrived Thursday on Long Island, where they will soon find forever homes helping those who have served our nation. Paws of War pairs rescued dogs with veterans and first responders. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the pups were saved from deplorable conditions. FLASHBACK: Paws of...
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside
CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home. Based on her appearance, the saddle...
Presenting: America’s Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers
(BPT) - October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some amazing shelter dogs, who have gone through amazing transformations. The sad truth is fewer than half of dogs entering shelters are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow these sweet dogs and far too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That’s why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022. Vote for your favorite pup and help the organization affiliated with the dog win $10,000.
lknconnectcommunity.com
PETS: NC Contributes to 50% of Overall Pets Killed in U.S. Shelters
Jerry is a sweet, super social pit bull mix with Kreitzer’s Critter and Puppy Corral. He was left at a shelter with his siblings. Shelters and rescues are in crisis like never before. Between people losing jobs and not being able to afford their animals and COVID puppies —...
Missing New York Cat Rings Doorbell After Returning Home
A New York cat that was missing for days returned home unexpectedly, ringing her family's doorbell to be let in like nothing even happened. According to a report by Finn Hoogensen and Keith Lopez of Nexstar Media Wire, the Long Island cat went missing for several days a couple of weeks after the family moved to a new neighborhood. The family was understandably devastated, thinking their cat had either gotten lost in her new surroundings or worse. Until their Ring doorbell rang one night and when Stefanie Whitley checked the camera to see who it was, she was shocked to learn that not only had her cat returned, but it was ringing the doorbell to be let back into the house.
Pet sitter is no match for rambunctious puppies
Watch this dog sitter faceplant while wrangling some adorable puppies. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports the dogs didn’t let him down while he was down.
Dispelling the myth that cats and dogs don't get along by making some polite introductions
When my dog Harper was younger, she thought cats were to chase, but she has slowed down in the past year. At our most recent visit to cat-loving family members in New Mexico, their cats and Harper calmly ignored each other. She has done the same with our three litters of foster kittens.
iheart.com
Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation
Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
