ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes

A group of RSPCA rescue dogs are hoping to find new homes as part of an Adoptober campaign being run this month by the animal welfare charity.October has been renamed by staff seeking new owners for 11 of its “cheeky” and “affectionate” furry residents who have been with the RSPCA for a combined 15-and-a-half years.“Loving and affectionate” lurcher Clover is one of the dogs hoping to find her “forever home” after living at the RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months.“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls,” the charity...
PETS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy