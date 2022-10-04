A group of RSPCA rescue dogs are hoping to find new homes as part of an Adoptober campaign being run this month by the animal welfare charity.October has been renamed by staff seeking new owners for 11 of its “cheeky” and “affectionate” furry residents who have been with the RSPCA for a combined 15-and-a-half years.“Loving and affectionate” lurcher Clover is one of the dogs hoping to find her “forever home” after living at the RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months.“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls,” the charity...

