Read full article on original website
Related
I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help
My favorite one on this list is the video of the hydrogen and oxygen cats.
PETS・
‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes
A group of RSPCA rescue dogs are hoping to find new homes as part of an Adoptober campaign being run this month by the animal welfare charity.October has been renamed by staff seeking new owners for 11 of its “cheeky” and “affectionate” furry residents who have been with the RSPCA for a combined 15-and-a-half years.“Loving and affectionate” lurcher Clover is one of the dogs hoping to find her “forever home” after living at the RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months.“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls,” the charity...
PETS・
Best patio heaters and fire pits for fall nights on sale now
Just because the temperatures are dropping and we’re moving into those cool fall nights doesn’t mean you need to move the party inside. A crisp fall night is the perfect time to cuddle up under the stars by the fire pit and now is the perfect time to get one.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0