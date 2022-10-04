It was announced earlier in this F1 season that McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo’s, contract would be ending at the end of the 2022 season. Since the news was revealed, there has been a lot of speculation over where the Australian might be placed next. It was thought he might move back to Alpine or maybe even Haas. However, now that the news of Pierre Gasly moving to Alpine has come out, Ricciardo has confirmed that he will not be on the F1 grid for the 2023 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO