Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared to play. The Wizards have a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Friday. Beal played in one of Washington’s two exhibition games in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday
Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to out
Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentioned that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular-season action.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday
Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes to team after punching Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green punched Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. Since the altercation on...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
