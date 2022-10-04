ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Basketball
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
Ben Simmons
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday

Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday

Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut

1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA
CBS Sports

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident

Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments

Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

