3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings

U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Enphase Energy, Exxon Mobil and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter — Shares of Tesla fell 3.5% after a Tuesday filing confirmed that CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the original price he'd agreed upon for the acquisition. Shares of Twitter slumped 1.4%, taking a breather after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Watch Despite Market Mayhem

Mounting inflation in the United States is a key concern, implying that market volatility is still rampant. To tame the red-hot inflation, the Fed has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year. The central bank further vowed to raise interest rates to drag down inflation to its 2% target at best by 2025. Soaring interest rates will continue to increase the cost of borrowing, which in turn, will persistently affect consumer spending. In fact, the Fed also warned of economic hardship going forward.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

HON - Free Report) closed at $173.25, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Conagra Earnings Preview: Can CAG Stock Start to Climb?

CAG - Free Report) stock is slightly down this year while the broader market and many sectors have experienced turbulent volatility. Investors will want to see if the company and the stock can finish the year out strong when it reports earnings tomorrow. Conagra Basics. Conagra is one of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 45% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

CF - Free Report) shares have gained 44.8% so far this year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 26.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it topped the S&P 500’s 20.6% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

