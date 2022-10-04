Mounting inflation in the United States is a key concern, implying that market volatility is still rampant. To tame the red-hot inflation, the Fed has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year. The central bank further vowed to raise interest rates to drag down inflation to its 2% target at best by 2025. Soaring interest rates will continue to increase the cost of borrowing, which in turn, will persistently affect consumer spending. In fact, the Fed also warned of economic hardship going forward.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO