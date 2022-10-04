Read full article on original website
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again in West Virginia; five virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total moved back over 1,000 Friday while five more virus-related deaths were reported. The active total, which dipped below 1,000 on Thursday, was at 1,022 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 288 new positive cases for the day.
W.Va. Natural Resources Police officer honored for bravery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An officer for West Virginia Natural Resources Police has been honored for his bravery and public service. Officer Seth Rader was presented the Meritorious Service award Sept. 20 by Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion and Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the law enforcement section, according to Facebook post Saturday on Natural Resources Police’s Facebook page.
West Virginia sees active COVID cases top 1,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.
Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Boone County Quick Response Team recognized by W.Va. DHHR
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Boone County Quick Response team has been recognized by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as the Exemplary Program of the Year. The team has been out in the community since mid 2020, offering addiction treatment and support. Initially, team...
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
FNR: Live coverage set for Friday, Oct. 14, when George Washington faces St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bragging rights will be on the line this weekend when two Kanawha County teams face off in a high school football game that will be streamed online and shown on TV. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum,...
Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
Boston University
Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It
The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
West Virginians react to Hope Scholarship ruling
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hope Scholarship recipients who were supposed to receive educational funding for the 2022-2023 academic school year will receive the entire scholarship, but it might not happen until January 2023. That’s according to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled the Hope Scholarship Voucher Program constitutional […]
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces James Stout as Inspector General
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) selects James Stout as Inspector General. Stout began his career with the State Police in January 1994, serving several roles within the department. He expanded his leadership and managerial skills by operating as Field Training Officer thirteen times.
