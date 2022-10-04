ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

wchstv.com

W.Va. Natural Resources Police officer honored for bravery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An officer for West Virginia Natural Resources Police has been honored for his bravery and public service. Officer Seth Rader was presented the Meritorious Service award Sept. 20 by Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion and Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the law enforcement section, according to Facebook post Saturday on Natural Resources Police’s Facebook page.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees active COVID cases top 1,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Boone County Quick Response Team recognized by W.Va. DHHR

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Boone County Quick Response team has been recognized by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as the Exemplary Program of the Year. The team has been out in the community since mid 2020, offering addiction treatment and support. Initially, team...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Pocahontas
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
Boston University

Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It

The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginians react to Hope Scholarship ruling

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hope Scholarship recipients who were supposed to receive educational funding for the 2022-2023 academic school year will receive the entire scholarship, but it might not happen until January 2023. That’s according to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled the Hope Scholarship Voucher Program constitutional […]
ADVOCACY

