Henrico County, VA

Police: Teens assaulted movie theater employee while stealing from concession counter

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6Qf5_0iLSnX3S00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating an incident from over the weekend in which a group of teens assaulted an employee at a movie theater while stealing items from the concession counter.

According to police, officers responded to the Regal West Tower theater on the 8900 block of West Broad Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a report of an assault. It was reported that a group of both male and female teens jumped behind the concession counter and began taking items.

Two teenagers shot within five days in Richmond, both are fighting for their lives

A movie theater employee confronted the teens and one of them began assaulting the employee, followed by other members of the group joining in.

Henrico EMS responded to the scene but the employee did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

