WTGS
Items that 'appear to be bone' found during construction along Broughton St, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A construction crew uncovered several small objects that appear to be bone during work on a downtown Savannah construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon, but police say it's not clear if the items were human bones. Savannah Police say the...
wtoc.com
Single vehicle accident causes power outage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
WTGS
1 injured, passenger dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead and one was injured after a crash in Beaufort County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1 a.m. on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. Pye said a 1996 Honda...
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
wtoc.com
1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
WTGS
Chief: Chatham County sees steep increase in shoplifting, stolen guns
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave his monthly crime report at Friday's Commissioner's meeting. Hadley said there were 326 reported shoplifting incidents so far in 2022 as opposed to 175 incidents this time last year- accounting for a 45 percent jump. He said...
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.
allongeorgia.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation
Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
allongeorgia.com
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA
Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
WTGS
New number to call for tips on missing Georgia toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A new number has been established for people to call if they have tips on missing toddler, Quinton Simon. The number is 912-667-3134 and goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips...
walterborolive.com
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought
A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
SPD: Missing woman found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
WTGS
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
