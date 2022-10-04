CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO