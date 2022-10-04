ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
SAVANNAH, GA
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation

Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
STATESBORO, GA
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
STATESBORO, GA
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
POOLER, GA
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought

A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
WALTERBORO, SC
SPD: Missing woman found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
SAVANNAH, GA
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC

