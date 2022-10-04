ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Officers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at Ferndale motel after standoff

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies gathered near Barrett Road and Main Street in Ferndale for an armed and dangerous suspect at the Super 8 Motel, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those inside the motel were asked to shelter in place. Other members of the public were asked to avoid the area during an apparent standoff.

The motel is near Interstate 5 at the Main Street northbound ramps. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed officers were still at the scene three hours later.

At 10 a.m., a WSDOT camera showed a SWAT vehicle arrive at the scene.

Shortly after, City of Ferndale officials said the suspect was taken into custody at 10:10 a.m.

BELLINGHAM, WA
