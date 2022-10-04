Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
It's Beer Season: 3 Local Brewery Highlights [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
Returning to the stage to complete its debut for 'Kinky Boots' | Center Stage
LANCASTER, Pa. — Audiences in the area may remember the regional theater debut of Kinky Boots in early 2020. A few things have happened between now and then. Over two years later, we get the complete fun of the show with a mix of cast members, many new, who say they tell a whole different version of the story.
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
Classic and unique cars roll into Hershey for the annual AACA National Fall Meet
HERSHEY, Pa. — Drivers didn't mind a little rain on the hood of their classic and unique cars at the annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) National Fall Meet in Hershey on Wednesday. For the first week of every October, car enthusiasts from all over the world are...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Bishop McDevitt holds 'Thin Blue Line Game' for fallen first responders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Friday night, hundreds of Dauphin County police and their families gathered at Bishop McDevitt for the annual “Thin Blue Line Game.”. The game gives residents a chance to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities. “It’s a way...
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is back -- just in time for the Halloween season
HERSHEY, Pa. — A popular team-up from two iconic Pennsylvania brands is back on shelves this fall. Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, a collaboration between D.G. Yuengling & Sons Inc. and Hershey's, is available in 6- and 12-pack bottles and on draft -- just in time for Halloween season, the Schuylkill County-based brewery announced Tuesday.
Revere Tavern in Lancaster County to close after nearly 60 years
PARADISE, Pa. — A family-owned restaurant in Lancaster County is closing after nearly 60 years. "This has been our life," Tina Edgell said. She can't remember a time before the Revere Tavern. "When we were growing up, our parents didn't come to sporting events or anything because they were...
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Furry Friends with Ripley, the dog!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Ripley!. He may be 7-years-old, but this little guy acts just like a puppy!. “He’s very high energy," Phil Staelens, director of Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom told FOX43. Whether out for a walk or running around the...
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
200 students set to attend the first HBCU & HSI Career Day in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle's first annual HBCU & HSI Career Day is set to take place Thursday morning in Central Pa.; HBCU stands for historically black college and university, and HSI stands for Hispanic-serving institution. Nine districts are set to participate in the event and 200 students are registered....
Rare pearl found by Phoenixville couple in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant appraised at $4,071
The Chester County couple who found a purple pearl in their clam appetizer over the summer have received an appraisal of $4,071 for the rare specimen they encountered while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach. In August, Scott Overland was dining with his wife, Katie, at the upscale Salt Air Kitchen &...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
68th annual Manheim Community Farm Show began its week-long run on Monday
MANHEIM, Pa. — The weather may have not been the best Monday, but that didn't stop folks from going to the 68th annual Manheim Community Farm Show. The event, held at 502 Adele Ave. in Manheim, featured 17 different food stands with plenty of tasty treats. The most popular...
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
