Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident
A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know
The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
Northeastern University apologizes for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants
BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is apologizing for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants this week. More than 200 people received an email earlier this week that said they had been accepted in the class of 2023, but the school later sent another email saying it was a mistake.
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Man Who Claims to be Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Character in ‘The Town' Charged With Bank Robbery
A Providence man who claims he's robbed at least 100 banks and that Ben Affleck's character in "The Town" was based on him was held without bail Thursday on charges of robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. William Sequeira,...
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Woburn restaurant owners charged with human smuggling after morning arrests
Federal immigration authorities arrested Tuesday morning two individuals who own restaurants in Woburn on charges of human smuggling, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement. A father and son — Jesse James Moraes, 64, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 42 — who own and operate both Tudo No...
Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants
A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.
‘Tragic event’: Police investigating after worker suffers fall at Boston’s JFK Library
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker suffered a serious fall at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
‘Tragic accident’: Window washer falls to his death inside Boston’s JFK Library
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a window washer fell to his death inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. The worker was about 5 to 7 stories high when he suffered the fall, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. His name has not been released.
‘They Have Experienced Trauma': Calls for Change After Latest Violence at Burke School
After a student was shot outside a Boston high school there are questions about what should be done to prevent further violence and how to help families affected. This happened outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The teenage student was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect, also believed to be a student, was identified and taken into custody.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
