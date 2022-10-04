ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NECN

Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know

The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
WOBURN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants

A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Fbi#Hoax#Boston Marathon
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Tragic event’: Police investigating after worker suffers fall at Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker suffered a serious fall at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say

A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NECN

‘They Have Experienced Trauma': Calls for Change After Latest Violence at Burke School

After a student was shot outside a Boston high school there are questions about what should be done to prevent further violence and how to help families affected. This happened outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The teenage student was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect, also believed to be a student, was identified and taken into custody.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy