Related
Lainey Wilson to Be Celebrated as Top Breakout Artist for CMT’s Artists of the Year Special (EXCLUSIVE)
Country singer Lainey Wilson’s very good year is getting just a little bit better, on top of her having the leading number of nominations for the CMA Awards and coming onto “Yellowstone” as a new cast member this season. CMT announced Wednesday that Wilson will be celebrated as Breakout Artist of the Year on the network’s “CMT Artists of the Year” special airing next week. “This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said in a statement. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth...
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
RELATED PEOPLE
Toby Keith’s ‘Oklahoma Breakdown’ Among Most-Added Songs on Country Radio Amid His Cancer Battle
Toby Keith just dropped a new track. “Oklahoma Breakdown” hit the airwaves on Monday, and it was one of the most added songs at country radio this week. The track was written by Mike Hosty, and it was originally recorded in 2007 by Stoney LaRue. Check out Toby Keith’s version of the song below.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Newly-separated Kelsea Ballerini looks leggy in silver mini-dress at the Nashville Songwriter Awards
Two-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini donned a leggy look to attend the NSAI's sold-out, fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee on Tuesday. The 29-year-old country crooner in a glittery silver long-sleeved mini-dress and black slingbacks selected by stylist Molly Dickson. Kelsea flashed her taut...
Kelsea Ballerini Says There Was Nothing ‘Volatile’ About Her Divorce: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’
Kelsea Ballerini typically avoids conflict, and she admits that tendency made it more difficult to decide to get divorced — especially since there was no big falling out or betrayal in her marriage to fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Things simply just weren't working between them, Ballerini explains in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
NPR
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
Mitchell Tenpenny Learned the Hard Country Truth From a Songwriting Legend
Mitchell Tenpenny's new album is heavy in more ways than one. At 20-songs, This Is the Heavy is a massive release. Lyrically, there's enough heartbreak to label it as "heavy" emotionally, too. Then there are the heavy drums (as heard on "Bucket List") and heavy guitar lines ("Happy and I...
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire And Other Country Music Legends Honor Loretta Lynn With Touching Tributes
Country music stars and other celebrities paused to share their memories and tributes to Loretta Lynn following news of the death of the singer and songwriter on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde talks new music and Grand Ole Opry invite
Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," which she created with a collaboration of friends, including the Brothers Osborne. Two-time Grammy Award winner Garth Brooks also surprises McBryde with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.
KTLO
Carly Pearce shares the voicemail she got from Loretta Lynn about her song “Dear Miss Loretta”
When Carly Pearce stepped onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, her performance was extra meaningful and emotional: Loretta Lynn’s death had been announced just that morning. Fans in the crowd might’ve guessed that Carly would perform “Dear Miss Loretta,” a tribute to the country legend that...
Darius Rucker Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video Recording With Chapel Hart: VIDEO
Darius Rucker recruited Chapel Hart to record a track with him long before the Mississippi trio captured America’s hearts on America’s Got Talent. “Ol Church Hymn” dropped a week ago, and it’s on a forthcoming album from Rucker. Now, he’s sharing behind-the-scenes footage of recording with the girls. Check out the video below.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Strange’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Miranda Lambert took some time from her stay in Las Vegas to zip over to Los Angeles for a television appearance. Check out her performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – Strange (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo)
On This Day: Garth Brooks Is Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry in 1990
Garth Brooks is one of the most successful musicians to ever step on a stage. He has sold more records than any other country artist. He’s one of the only country artists to have a Diamond-certified album and he’s collected nine of them. Then, there are his record-setting ticket sales and worldwide tours. Additionally, Garth has a trophy case packed with ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. However, Brooks says the biggest night of his career came 32 years ago today.
Kelsea Ballerini Talks About Why Vulnerability Is an Essential Part of Her Songwriting
Kelsea Ballerini dropped her fourth album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, on September 23. It’s her most personal collection of songs yet, as most of these songs were written while she was going through a divorce. But she says it isn’t a “divorce record,” rather an “audit record.” The record also has big 90s vibes, as a lot of country music does right now. She was clearly influenced by Shania Twain, as she paid tribute to the icon at the ACM Honors earlier this summer.
