I’ve been haunted by a phrase for almost a month now: “morality police.”. The news has been global. A 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, was arrested as she was leaving a subway station in Tehran on September 13 by an Iranian police unit known as the Islamic guidance patrol, a.k.a., the morality police, because she was an inappropriately dressed female. Maybe her hair was showing. Who knows?

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO