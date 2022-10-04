We are seeing more fantastic fall weather as we had another cloudless sunrise. But, rain is needed as the drought worsens. We are over 8" below average rainfall since July 1. The tropical activity has picked up a bit as we are tracking Tropical Storm Julia. Where is Julia? Julia is in the southern Caribbean Sea headed west to Nicaragua. It will become a category 1, perhaps 2, when it makes landfall Sunday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO