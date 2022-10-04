Read full article on original website
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out
Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
WATCH: David Long with an amazing play to win the game
Linebacker David Long just saved the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's squad squandered multiple late opportunities, and allowed the Washington Commanders to march down the field for what could be the game-winning touchdown. On a desperation heave, the Titans were called for a pass interference in the end zone, giving Washington the ball at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs and just seconds to go in the game. On their third attempt to get into the end zone, Carson Wentz passed to his left, but Long leaped in front of the receiver and made a diving interception. Instant replay confirmed that the former WVU star had made a clean pick with just a handful of seconds left, leading to a kneel down and a win for the Titans.
Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
Postgame Review Podcast: No. 20 Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Cole Carmody sits in for Big B again this week following K-State's 10-9 victory at Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Fitz will return Monday with another post pod with Big B.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Look: Kirk Ferentz's Response To "Most Overrated Stat' Question Going Viral
It's been a rough start to the season for Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as his team sits at 3-2. But he seemingly acknowledged an issue that the team has been having in a hilarious viral video. In a recent feature on the Big Ten Network, coaches were asked...
Walk-on Fabrizio Pinton steps into starring role against Iowa: 'Kick the ball through the yellow things'
CHAMPAIGN — Fabrizio Pinton would probably love to give the details of his game-winning field goal and the ensuing celebration. He just ... can’t. Pinton lost himself in a cloud of elation after connecting on a 36-yard field goal with 2:49 left in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night. A good celebration on the sideline? Someone will have to fill Pinton in on what he missed.
Freshman Report: Which Alabama true freshmen played vs. Texas A&M
A full breakdown of the true freshmen that saw playing time in Alabama’s sixth game of the season.
Elite Georgia DE/athlete impressed with Buckeye defense, has another Ohio State visit in mind
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia is impressed with the Buckeyes’ defense and has a timeframe in mind for another Ohio State visit.
Michigan State offers mammoth 2024 OL Khayree Lee on his visit
Michigan State hosted class of 2024 Marrero, (LA) three-star offensive tackle Khayree Lee for an unofficial visit this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 360-pound offensive tackle walked with an offer and a great sense of what the Spartans have to offer him.
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
West Virginia RB commitment Jordan Louie plans Clemson visit
Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star West Virginia running back commitment Jordan Louie is seeing his stock rise.
LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement
The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
