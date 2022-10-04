ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out

Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WATCH: David Long with an amazing play to win the game

Linebacker David Long just saved the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's squad squandered multiple late opportunities, and allowed the Washington Commanders to march down the field for what could be the game-winning touchdown. On a desperation heave, the Titans were called for a pass interference in the end zone, giving Washington the ball at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs and just seconds to go in the game. On their third attempt to get into the end zone, Carson Wentz passed to his left, but Long leaped in front of the receiver and made a diving interception. Instant replay confirmed that the former WVU star had made a clean pick with just a handful of seconds left, leading to a kneel down and a win for the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
247Sports

Postgame Review Podcast: No. 20 Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Cole Carmody sits in for Big B again this week following K-State's 10-9 victory at Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Fitz will return Monday with another post pod with Big B.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Walk-on Fabrizio Pinton steps into starring role against Iowa: 'Kick the ball through the yellow things'

CHAMPAIGN — Fabrizio Pinton would probably love to give the details of his game-winning field goal and the ensuing celebration. He just ... can’t. Pinton lost himself in a cloud of elation after connecting on a 36-yard field goal with 2:49 left in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night. A good celebration on the sideline? Someone will have to fill Pinton in on what he missed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#The Los Angeles Lakers
247Sports

LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Chargers game!

NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement

The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy