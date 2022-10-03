Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Messer earns Player of the Week honors
Martin County running back Brock Messer had a big night in helping lead the Cardinals to a home win over East Ridge at The Rock on Friday night. He rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff back for a sixth. His effort has earned him the...
WSAZ
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17. Both were seniors at West Carter High...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Schools Superintendent and Others Inducted in UPike Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame
Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran, along with several others, where recently inducted into The University of Pikeville 2022 Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame. A ceremony was held on October 4, in the Booth Auditorium, on the Upike campus. Superintendent Thom Cochran has been involved in public education for 24...
WSAZ
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
clayconews.com
Fugitive from Ohio wanted in Knox and Whitley Counties in Kentucky arrested in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 3, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested Ronnie Roberts age 29 of Foley Road, Corbin early Monday morning October 3, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM. The arrest...
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd man killed in crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
thelevisalazer.com
Martin County Grand Jury meets and hands down four indictments on October 4, 2022
Martin County meets and hands down four indictments on October 4, 2022:. The Grand Jury charges that on or before May 5, 2022 through May 8, 2022 in Martin Co, Ky, the above named defendant:. Jeremy Maynard committed the offense of burglary in the first degree by knowingly and unlawfully...
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
WTVQ
Man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led them on a chase after attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop. According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Rogers led police on a chase near the intersection of Hardwicks Creek Road and State Road 2001. During the chase, Rogers lost control of his car after hitting another vehicle near Lone Oak Road.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
clayconews.com
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
Metro News
Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck
AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
