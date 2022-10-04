Read full article on original website
Pattie LeBoeuf Hebert
Pattie LeBoeuf Hebert, 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Richard Paul Cantrelle, Sr.
Richard Paul Cantrelle Sr., 76, a native of Cutoff and a resident of Houma, passed away on October 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elsie H. Cantrelle; Son, Paul Cantrelle; brothers, James B and Philip J. Cantrelle; grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Jakob and Noah Cantrelle. He was preceded in...
Brenda Jackson Cordell
Brenda Jackson Cordell, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Brenda was a native of Gibson and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Tina Ann Billiot
Tina Ann Billiot, 48, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Tina was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 9:00am until 11:00am with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:30am. Burial will follow services in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Dulac, LA.
Wilbert Paul Rhodes
Wilbert Paul Rhodes, 87, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, passed away on September 27, 2022. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with the memorial mass to begin at 11am, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
Arnold Bonnette
Arnold Bonnette, 71, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 25, 2022. Arnold is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Meyer of Houston, Texas; siblings, Anita Bonnette Nylund, Gerrie Bonnette Sanders, Temus Bonnette, Jr., Beverly Bonnette Smith, Elda Bonnette Haymark, Mary Bonnette Juminville. A private memorial...
Francis J. Fanguy Sr.
Francis J. Fanguy Sr., 96, a native of Houma, LA and longtime resident of Chauvin, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, from 9a.m. to 11a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11a.m. at Holy Rosary with burial following at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Hardy Hebert
Hardy Hebert, 78, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 30, 2022. He was a retired Greyhound Bus Driver after 40 years of service, he was also a Veteran of the United States Navy. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Samart Funeral...
Bring Ya Dancin’ Shoes, Cajun Jam returns to Houma Oct. 12
Get your dancing shoes ready because Cajun Jam returns to Houma on Wednesday, October 12!. The first Cajun Jam was a jam-packed success! Next week, the jam returns and will feature The Cajun Music Preservation Society with special guest T’Canaille. T’Canaille is a Cajun band from New Orleans, Louisiana and they play everything from traditional Cajun Music to rock and some Zydeco.
houmatimes.com
AMPL!FY brings concerts back to the Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux
Saved by the 90s, a concert featuring Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel, is set for October 20, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Spin setting the tone with your favorite 90s hits. Bands begin at 7:00 p.m. Sponsored by AMO Title and AMO Trial Lawyers, this concert is the first concert to be held in the Harang Auditorium in over 20 years.
houmatimes.com
Gumbo House continues to share Cajun cuisine while serving the community
Preparing a meal for those you love is the ultimate gift of giving, and Houma native Philip Toups is not only using his talent to spread love through south Louisiana dishes, but also to help those in need. Toups was born and raised in Houma, and a graduate of Terrebonne High School. He inherited a love for culinary arts as child from his parents. Toups said one his fondest memories from his childhood was sitting at the dinner table to have supper with his parents. “Every Sunday when we’d return from church, we’d have supper in our dining room. That is the only time we’d use that room, and it became one of our family traditions,” said Toups as he reflected on his childhood.
houmatimes.com
Delta Zeta to host Plate Lunch Fundraiser
Nicholls State University Delta Zeta chapter will host a Plate Lunch Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. The sorority is hosting the lunch as a fundraiser to benefit both local and national philanthropies, including the Serious Fun Children’s Network, Starkey Hearing Institute, the American Society for Deaf Children, Bridge to Independence, and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.
Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration
Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register. The...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month
Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
houmatimes.com
Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans
Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.
houmatimes.com
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
Celeste Boudwin wins Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest
Terrebonne 200 announced Celeste Boudwin as the winner of the Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest. Both current and former residents were invited to submit original artwork for the Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Poster Contest as part of our ongoing bicentennial celebration. On Wednesday, September 28, Parish President Gordon E. Dove, the Parish Council, the Bicentennial Planning Committee, and the Bayou Regional Arts Council recognized Celeste as the winner of the contest.
houmatimes.com
Houma Chamber to host 4th annual Cornhole Challenge
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is proud to present its 4th Annual Chamber Cornhole Challenge on Wednesday, October 19th, at the Southdown Plantation Buquet Pavilion in Houma. Compete with employees, coworkers, friends, and family at this fun event. Fees are $25 per player in the Amateur Bracket and $30 per player in the Pro Bracket. Fees include food, beverages, and a team photo. Players compete in two person teams. The Amateur bracket games begin at 4:00pm and the Pro Bracket games begin at 5:00pm. The format of the tournament is double elimination. There will also be a prize for most creative team name so teams are encouraged to keep that in mind when deciding on a name.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Education Foundation Honors 60 Educators at Annual Celebration
The Lafourche Education Foundation hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony, honoring 60 Lafourche teachers for their dedication, commitment and passion for educating the youth. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Central Lafourche High School. The organization awards educators with a plaque and a $100 prize. This...
houmatimes.com
Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
