Donate during 20th SATH Radio-A-Thon
SATH announces the generous donation of airtime by radio stations C-103 in West Union and 99.5 in Georgetown 6-10 p.m. Monday, October 24. The 20th Annual Radio-A-Thon will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station. We will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP Dovetail. Tune in...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
Another ‘caught’ green-handed
Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13
WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse. But then things turned around. The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order. The...
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
First Financial Bank launches food drive
WILMINGTON – First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center at 647 Fife Ave. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
Wilmington News Journal
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie kept its unblemished SBAAC American Division record intact Thursday with a 2-0 win at New Richmond. The Falcons go to 8-0 in the division and 12-0-2 in all matches. The Lions are 2-6-1 in the American and 4-8-3 overall. Batavia remains the only team in...
Ahresty supports homeless shelter
Ahresty Wilmington Corporation continual support to the homeless Shelter. Ahresty Wilmington corporation made a $500 donation to support the operation of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through donations of food, canned food and other needed supplies. The CCHS provides...
Safety on roads, and in pastures
While traveling some of the county highways and byways this past week, I came upon combines and tractors also traveling the highways and byways. Each time, I was patient to just follow along and enjoy the scenery. However, these farming vehicles were passed every time by impatient drivers at locations...
Week 8 Final: Blanchester 45, Bethel-Tate 20
BETHEL — Blanchester secured at least a share of the SBAAC National Division title and spoiled Bethel-Tate’s homecoming with a 45-20 victory Friday. The Wildcats (6-2, 3-0) can win the title outright in the season finale in two weeks at East Clinton. Blan has a late-season non-conference tilt...
Lions still unbeaten in American Division volleyball
NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie was unable to knock off New Richmond as the Lions remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division volleyball Thursday with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 win. Massie is 4-14 overall and 0-8 in the American. New Richmond leads the loop at 8-0 and goes to 19-1 in...
EC junior varsity no trouble at Felicity
FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-4, 25-8 Thursday. Karsyn Jamison had 16 straight serves to finish the first set, coach Bob Malone said. She finished with seven aces. three kills, two digs and a block. Taylor Barton had three passes and two digs....
Cross country earns first-ever national ranking
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Fresh off of its top four regional ranking earlier this week, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team has achieved a national ranking for the first time in program history, checking in at No. 26 in the most recent United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches’ Poll.
Astros whip Felicity as ‘Burg showdown looms
FELICITY — East Clinton kept pace with unbeaten Williamsburg with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 SBAAC National Division win Thursday over Felicity. The Astros are 8-1 in league play with Williamsburg at 10-0. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the EC gym. East Clinton is 16-2 overall.
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
