Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
JOPLIN, MO
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼

GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼

Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
NEOSHO, MO
Half-Hour Highlights!!

Half-Hour Highlights!!

It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
NEOSHO, MO
Four States Home Page

Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.

GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
GROVE, OK
Columbus Day celebration opens

Columbus Day celebration opens

The 53rd annual Columbus Day Festival and Balloon Regatta will begin at Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. With the Covid fear diminishing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says in the words of Merle Evans the “Show must go on.” The bean feed, sponsored by Commerce Bank, will once again kick-off the festival. The festival which began with the free bean feed has turned into the…
COLUMBUS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 10/07/22

We are looking at a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Upper 30s are possible Friday night for Chanute and Fort Scott. We will see the chance for rain starting to pick up by the middle of next week. Future cast shows a few clouds late tonight and...
CHANUTE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
PITTSBURG, KS
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:10 – I was dispatched to the Webb City Police Department for a lost item at Walmart. 16:13 – I was dispatched to Hall and Zora streets for a motor vehicle crash. 15:30 – I was dispatched to Madison Street and MacArthur Drive for a motor vehicle crash.
WEBB CITY, MO
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss

KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings

NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
NEOSHO, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE

