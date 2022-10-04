Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼
Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!!
It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
fourstateshomepage.com
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
City of Joplin accepts bids for old downtown public library building
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library. The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Day celebration opens
The 53rd annual Columbus Day Festival and Balloon Regatta will begin at Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. With the Covid fear diminishing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says in the words of Merle Evans the “Show must go on.” The bean feed, sponsored by Commerce Bank, will once again kick-off the festival. The festival which began with the free bean feed has turned into the…
IN THIS ARTICLE
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri
Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/07/22
We are looking at a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Upper 30s are possible Friday night for Chanute and Fort Scott. We will see the chance for rain starting to pick up by the middle of next week. Future cast shows a few clouds late tonight and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
All Ottawa County escapees back behind bars
The last two of four inmates who escaped their jail pod are back behind bars today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
Rangeline vs Range Line: What’s the correct spelling?
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:10 – I was dispatched to the Webb City Police Department for a lost item at Walmart. 16:13 – I was dispatched to Hall and Zora streets for a motor vehicle crash. 15:30 – I was dispatched to Madison Street and MacArthur Drive for a motor vehicle crash.
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
fourstateshomepage.com
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Comments / 0