Read full article on original website
Related
High school football: Home is where the heart is for Gainesville's Travien Watson
It’s not known whether Travien Watson has ever read the book or seen the movie version of “The Wizard of Oz,” but there is one overriding theme of each is something he definitely understands. There’s no place like home. After spending the past seven years when...
Hinton and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn face off in SportsZone Game of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many of our local teams are preparing to add another win to their record as another week of high school football in Siouxland is quickly approaching, including the Hinton Blackhawks and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks, who are facing off in the SportsZone Game of the Week. The Hawks of H-M-S will travel […]
Sioux Falls Christian Remains #1 in Latest HS Volleyball Rankings
There wasn't a ton of shake up in the latest South Dakota Media High School Volleyball poll. There is just one new team in the rankings between all classes following another week of action. That team is Sioux Falls Lincoln, after the Patriots picked up a pair of straight-set sweeps...
Vote for Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, Richwoods and Elmwood
After plenty of solid fall sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below. If you have a nominee for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 10/4
The Broken Bow volleyball team competed at the Cozad triangular Tuesday night. Broken Bow went 1-1 on the night. Broken Bow fell to Ord in straight sets 25-19, 25-23 but then came back strong to pick up their 11th win of the season winning over Cozad in straight sets 25-10, 25-12. In the other match of the night, Ord defeated Cozad in straight sets 25-15, 25-22. Broken Bow will travel to Minden Thursday night for a triangular with Minden and Ogallala.
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Comments / 0