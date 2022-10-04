Read full article on original website
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae
2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
Warm up at This West Coast Smoothie Bar in Dutchess County, NY
Is the West Coast the best coast, after all? This is a question that I ask myself while living on the East Coast. There are many benefits to each one but as the cooler weather comes in, I start to question the truth. How Could A West Coast Smoothie Bar...
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill, New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road, sees an old building, and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not...I do have trouble using a hammer. The truth is, it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook
I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
See What Middletown, NY is Doing to Support Local Veterans
According to a report made by Continuums of Care to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, New York had an estimated 91,271 people experiencing homelessness on any given day. Of that total, 1,251 were veterans. New York had the highest amount of homeless veterans in the northeast, and sixth highest amount in the nation according to that report. The only states higher than New York were Oregon (1,329), Washington (1,607), Texas (1,948), Florida (2,436) and California (11,401).
Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds
It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
This Must-See Hudson Valley Town is Renamed to a Fictional Legend
At some point in time, we may have heard of the legend of this fictional book and movie. I took what I saw from the movie and book and went on an adventure to explore what I learned. The cemetery held historic graves, tours and visitors curious about what was...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
