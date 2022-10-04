ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
MARLBORO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Kingston, NY
Industry
Kingston, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Food Additives#Oat Milk#Business Industry#Linus Business#Plant Based Milk Company#Empire State Development#Grow Ny#Central New York
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook

I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

See What Middletown, NY is Doing to Support Local Veterans

According to a report made by Continuums of Care to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, New York had an estimated 91,271 people experiencing homelessness on any given day. Of that total, 1,251 were veterans. New York had the highest amount of homeless veterans in the northeast, and sixth highest amount in the nation according to that report. The only states higher than New York were Oregon (1,329), Washington (1,607), Texas (1,948), Florida (2,436) and California (11,401).
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds

It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy