Jack Edward Quidley, Sr.
BUXTON — Jack Edward Quidley, Sr., 74, of Buxton, North Carolina went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife and three children. He was the son of the late Mahonie A. Quidley and Eula Mae Rhodes Quidley. Jack was a loving father...
Water quality swimming advisory issued for Sandy Bay soundside access near Hatteras Village
An advisory against swimming was posted today at a soundside site in Dare County, where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for Sandy Bay soundside access along the Cape Hatteras National...
