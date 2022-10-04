ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

Related
islandfreepress.org

Jack Edward Quidley, Sr.

BUXTON — Jack Edward Quidley, Sr., 74, of Buxton, North Carolina went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife and three children. He was the son of the late Mahonie A. Quidley and Eula Mae Rhodes Quidley. Jack was a loving father...
BUXTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy