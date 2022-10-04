Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO