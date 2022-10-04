Read full article on original website
WATE
Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process
Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
Crews working major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working on hot spots following the major fire at a downtown restaurant.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
WATE
House fire in West Knoxville
An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
WATE
Hand Up for Women provides new perspective
A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
WATE
Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
WATE
Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a love of fashion
Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission after breast cancer, having 5 surgeries in just a few months. She remained resilient and found joy in helping make people feel beautiful. Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a …. Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
WATE
Tennessee Treasures on The Seven - WATE 6 News
Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary …. The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo amid the construction of a new elementary school. The new school will alleviate overcrowding issues at Hardin Valley, Karns and Ball Camp elementary schools. Whats happening this...
WATE
Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
visitmysmokies.com
New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
Dry weather and falling leaves may create conditions for spreading brush fires
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It hasn't rained more than a quarter of an inch in Knoxville since mid-September. In that time, the ground has gotten dry, and the humidity has stayed relatively low. Because of those conditions, firefighters across the state warn it's time to be cautious about accidentally setting...
WATE
Ripley’s Haunted Adventure celebrates 24th annual Fright Nights show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is celebrating its 24th annual Fright Nights show this year with “Backwoods Terror 3: Family Reunion.”. “We have used many different Fright Night themes throughout the years, but the actors seem to have the most fun with this one,” said Kenzi McCarter, Assistant General Manager of Ripley Attractions. “There are so many popular films in this genre, our guests understand what we are trying to portray.”
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
