Police Officer Arrested In Florida After Strangling Girlfriend Who Refused Sex

A police officer was arrested last week in Florida after strangling his girlfriend who refused sex with the man.

Deke Allen Brucker, a now former Jacksonville Sheriff Officer, was arrested and charged last Thursday, with committing domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to JSO, Brucker was employed with the agency since 2016.

Investigators say that Brucker stopped his girlfriend from calling 911 by taking the victim’s phone away from her.

According to reports, the woman denied Brucker sex, and that when he attacked her.

The arresting officer said that the female victim had “lacerations and a substantial amount of blood on her face,” when he arrived at the scene.

The woman told investigators that Brucker put his hand around her neck, “restricting her breathing and making her feel as though she was going to die.”

Brucker was arrested and booked into St. Johns County Jail on a $10,000.00 dollar bond. He immediately resigned from the force, according to reports.

