ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police Officer Arrested In Florida After Strangling Girlfriend Who Refused Sex

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FryHw_0iLSk6NH00

A police officer was arrested last week in Florida after strangling his girlfriend who refused sex with the man.

Deke Allen Brucker, a now former Jacksonville Sheriff Officer, was arrested and charged last Thursday, with committing domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to JSO, Brucker was employed with the agency since 2016.

Investigators say that Brucker stopped his girlfriend from calling 911 by taking the victim’s phone away from her.

According to reports, the woman denied Brucker sex, and that when he attacked her.

The arresting officer said that the female victim had “lacerations and a substantial amount of blood on her face,” when he arrived at the scene.

The woman told investigators that Brucker put his hand around her neck, “restricting her breathing and making her feel as though she was going to die.”

Brucker was arrested and booked into St. Johns County Jail on a $10,000.00 dollar bond. He immediately resigned from the force, according to reports.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex#Strangling#Violent Crime#Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

“Think Soros Will Protect You?” Nebraska Man Gets 18 Months For Threatening Election Official On Instagram

A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
LINCOLN, NE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
139K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy