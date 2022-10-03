Week 7 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings, Glen Rose, FWC ranked
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 7 of the 2022 season.
DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. Galena Park North Shore 5-0
2. Austin Westlake 5-0
3. Southlake Carroll 5-0
4. Duncanville 4-0
5. Katy 6-0
6. Denton Guyer 6-0
7. Humble Atascocita 4-1
8. Cibolo Steele 5-0
9. Allen 5-1
10. Arlington Martin 5-1
11. DeSoto 4-1
12. Highland Park 5-0
13. San Antonio Brennan 4-1
14. Spring Westfield 4-1
15. Alvin Shadow Creek 5-0
16. Dripping Springs 5-0
17. Austin Vandegrift 4-1
18. Prosper 5-1
19. Round Rock 5-0
20. Rockwall 5-1
21. Klein Cain 5-0
22. Klein Collins 5-0
23. Byron Nelson 5-0
24. North Crowley 5-0
25. Humble Sumer Creeek 3-2
Class 5A Division 1
1. Longview 5-0
2. Mansfield Timberview 6-0
3. Denton Ryan 4-1
4. College Station 4-1
5. Port Arthur Memorial 5-0
6. Aledo 4-2
7. Frisco Reedy 6-0
8. Amarillo Tascosa 5-1
9. Lancaster 3-2
10. Richmond Foster 5-1
Class 5A Division 2
1. Argyle 5-0
2. Liberty Hill 5-1
3. Fort Bend Marshall 4-1
4. Texarkana Texas 5-1
5. Grapevine 4-1
6. Midlothian Heritage 4-1
7. Montgomery Lake Creek 6-0
8. Wichita Falls Rider 3-2
9. SA Alamo Heights 4-1
10. South Oak Cliff 3-3
Class 4A Division 1
1. Stephenville 6-0
2. China Spring 5-1
3. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-0
4. Boerne 5-0
5. Anna 5-0
6. Celina 4-1
7. Lumberton 4-1
8. Kaufman 4-1
9. Canyon 6-0
10. Lindale 4-2
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 6-0
2. Gilmer 4-0
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4-1
4. Cuero 4-1
5. Silsbee 6-0
6. Bellville 6-0
7. Wimberley 5-0
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi 4-1
9. Glen Rose 4-1
10. Aubrey 4-2
Class 3A Division 1
1. Franklin 6-0
2. Mount Vernon 6-0
3. Columbus 6-0
4. Grandview 4-1
5. Malakoff 5-1
6. Bushland 6-0
7. Breckenridge 5-0
8. Winnsboro 6-0
9. Llano 6-0
10. Cameron Yoe 3-2
Class 3A Division 2
1. Gunter 4-0
2. Holliday 5-0
3. Newton 5-1
4. Bells 4-1
5. Canadian 3-2
6. West Rusk 3-2
7. Poth 4-1
8. Palmer 5-0
9. Lexington 5-0
10. Wall 4-1
Class 2A Division 1
1. Timpson 6-0
2. Hawley 5-0
3. Crawford 5-0
4. Shiner 5-1
5. Refugio 5-1
6. Coleman 5-1
7. Stratford 5-0
8. Cisco 5-1
9. Tolar 5-0
10. Centerville 3-2
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 6-0
2. Burton 5-0
3. Wellington 4-1
4. Wink 5-0
5. Chilton 5-0
6. Price Carlisle 5-0
7. Santo 5-0
8. Bremond 5-0
9. Albany 3-2
10. Granger 4-1
Class 1A Division 1
1. Abbott 6-0
2. Westbrook 4-1
3. May 5-0
4. Jonesboro 5-1
5. Rankin 5-1
6. Happy 4-1
7. Garden City 5-1
8. Irion County 5-0
9. Gordon 5-0
10. Medina 6-0
Class 1A Division 2
1. Benjamin 5-0
2. Richland Springs 4-0
3. Cherokee 5-0
4. Balmorhea 5-1
5. Oglesby 6-0
6. Loraine 5-1
7. Sanderson 5-0
8. Whitharral 5-1
9. Paducah 5-1
10. Rising Star 5-1
Private Schools 11-man
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 4-1
2. Austin Regents 5-0
3. Houston St. Thomas 5-0
4. Episcopal of Dallas 6-0
5. Fort Worth Christian 5-1
Private Schools 6-man
1. Conroe Covenant 6-0
2. Pasadena First Baptist 5-0
3. Lucas Christian 6-0
4. Baytown Christian 6-0
5. FW Covenant Classical 4-1
Comments / 0