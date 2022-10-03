ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week 7 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings, Glen Rose, FWC ranked

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnzGY_0iLSk4bp00

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 7 of the 2022 season.

DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Galena Park North Shore 5-0

2. Austin Westlake 5-0

3. Southlake Carroll 5-0

4. Duncanville 4-0

5. Katy 6-0

6. Denton Guyer 6-0

7. Humble Atascocita 4-1

8. Cibolo Steele 5-0

9. Allen 5-1

10. Arlington Martin 5-1

11. DeSoto 4-1

12. Highland Park 5-0

13. San Antonio Brennan 4-1

14. Spring Westfield 4-1

15. Alvin Shadow Creek 5-0

16. Dripping Springs 5-0

17. Austin Vandegrift 4-1

18. Prosper 5-1

19. Round Rock 5-0

20. Rockwall 5-1

21. Klein Cain 5-0

22. Klein Collins 5-0

23. Byron Nelson 5-0

24. North Crowley 5-0

25. Humble Sumer Creeek 3-2

Class 5A Division 1

1. Longview 5-0

2. Mansfield Timberview 6-0

3. Denton Ryan 4-1

4. College Station 4-1

5. Port Arthur Memorial 5-0

6. Aledo 4-2

7. Frisco Reedy 6-0

8. Amarillo Tascosa 5-1

9. Lancaster 3-2

10. Richmond Foster 5-1

Class 5A Division 2

1. Argyle 5-0

2. Liberty Hill 5-1

3. Fort Bend Marshall 4-1

4. Texarkana Texas 5-1

5. Grapevine 4-1

6. Midlothian Heritage 4-1

7. Montgomery Lake Creek 6-0

8. Wichita Falls Rider 3-2

9. SA Alamo Heights 4-1

10. South Oak Cliff 3-3

Class 4A Division 1

1. Stephenville 6-0

2. China Spring 5-1

3. Corpus Christi Calallen 6-0

4. Boerne 5-0

5. Anna 5-0

6. Celina 4-1

7. Lumberton 4-1

8. Kaufman 4-1

9. Canyon 6-0

10. Lindale 4-2

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 6-0

2. Gilmer 4-0

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 4-1

4. Cuero 4-1

5. Silsbee 6-0

6. Bellville 6-0

7. Wimberley 5-0

8. Wichita Falls Hirschi 4-1

9. Glen Rose 4-1

10. Aubrey 4-2

Class 3A Division 1

1. Franklin 6-0

2. Mount Vernon 6-0

3. Columbus 6-0

4. Grandview 4-1

5. Malakoff 5-1

6. Bushland 6-0

7. Breckenridge 5-0

8. Winnsboro 6-0

9. Llano 6-0

10. Cameron Yoe 3-2

Class 3A Division 2

1. Gunter 4-0

2. Holliday 5-0

3. Newton 5-1

4. Bells 4-1

5. Canadian 3-2

6. West Rusk 3-2

7. Poth 4-1

8. Palmer 5-0

9. Lexington 5-0

10. Wall 4-1

Class 2A Division 1

1. Timpson 6-0

2. Hawley 5-0

3. Crawford 5-0

4. Shiner 5-1

5. Refugio 5-1

6. Coleman 5-1

7. Stratford 5-0

8. Cisco 5-1

9. Tolar 5-0

10. Centerville 3-2

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 6-0

2. Burton 5-0

3. Wellington 4-1

4. Wink 5-0

5. Chilton 5-0

6. Price Carlisle 5-0

7. Santo 5-0

8. Bremond 5-0

9. Albany 3-2

10. Granger 4-1

Class 1A Division 1

1. Abbott 6-0

2. Westbrook 4-1

3. May 5-0

4. Jonesboro 5-1

5. Rankin 5-1

6. Happy 4-1

7. Garden City 5-1

8. Irion County 5-0

9. Gordon 5-0

10. Medina 6-0

Class 1A Division 2

1. Benjamin 5-0

2. Richland Springs 4-0

3. Cherokee 5-0

4. Balmorhea 5-1

5. Oglesby 6-0

6. Loraine 5-1

7. Sanderson 5-0

8. Whitharral 5-1

9. Paducah 5-1

10. Rising Star 5-1

Private Schools 11-man

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 4-1

2. Austin Regents 5-0

3. Houston St. Thomas 5-0

4. Episcopal of Dallas 6-0

5. Fort Worth Christian 5-1

Private Schools 6-man

1. Conroe Covenant 6-0

2. Pasadena First Baptist 5-0

3. Lucas Christian 6-0

4. Baytown Christian 6-0

5. FW Covenant Classical 4-1

Comments / 0

