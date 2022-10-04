ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Look Radiant in Never-Before-Seen Portrait Taken Days Before Queen's Death

By Roisin Kelly
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look absolutely stunning in a new portrait that was released yesterday.

The pic was snapped behind the scenes of the One Young World summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.

In the vibrant colour photograph, Meghan and Harry hold hands and gaze calmly into the camera. Meghan is wearing a crimson blouse and matching pants by Another Tomorrow, with gold accents provided by her earrings.

Photographer Misan Harriman also released a second black-and-white picture of the couple.

In a caption he wrote, “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month.”

The portraits were captured only three days before Queen Elizabeth II died. Meghan and Harry had just returned to the UK from the launch of next year’s Invictus Games in Germany, and were due to attend an awards ceremony in London when news of the monarch’s death reached them.

Misan Harriman is a friend of the Sussexes and was the photographer who captured the adorable picture of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday, when Meghan and Harry hosted an "intimate backyard picnic" to celebrate Lili turning one.

Misan and his family were among the guests who gathered at the Sussexes' marital home of Frogmore Cottage for the party, which was held during the queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

He also snapped the iconic picture of a pregnant Meghan lying with her head in Harry's lap that the couple used to announce they were expecting their second child. So it’s even more sweet that he was the one to photograph their second child on the day she turned one!

Next up, Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?

Comments / 14

Christine Carolyn Reader
1d ago

For someone who wants privacy they sure do make sure their pictures are out there a lot

Reply
14
Marie Schultz
1d ago

not interested in.them they are no longer with.the royal family cause she wanted him away from his family

Reply(1)
5
#British Royal Family#Radiant#Awards Ceremony#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Invictus Games
