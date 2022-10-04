Read full article on original website
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips. They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles. Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer...
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An area law enforcement officer can sniff out missing persons on land and in water, works for multiple counties and has four legs and a tail. Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal’s furry helper in emergencies. “She’s a really good ambassador for the fire department,”...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
WDAM-TV
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
WDAM-TV
Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School is the latest target of a false active shooter hoax call. According to a statement provided by the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department received a phone call regarding an active shooter at Petal High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The caller reportedly pretended to be a teacher from the school.
Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman
A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary. Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found...
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to a residential burglary on Monday. According to HPD, Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Mamie Street around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home that she allegedly had broken into and was attempting to stay at.
WDAM-TV
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
WDAM-TV
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
