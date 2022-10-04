Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
CHUMM asks islanders to cast a vote for a $4,000 grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation
The Outer Banks Community Foundation (OBCF) is hosting a 40th Birthday Bash on Saturday, October 15, and during the event, a local charity will receive a special $4,000 grant, as voted on by local residents and event-goers. Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men (CHUMM) is one of nearly 40 local charities...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
Virginia couple living in Florida recounts Hurricane Ian destruction: 'Surreal'
The Category 4 hurricane, originally set to hit near Tampa, made landfall in Southwest Florida near Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
outerbanksthisweek.com
Outer Banks Weekend Plans: Duck Jazz Festival
If you love jazz, this is your weekend. The multi-day Duck Jazz Festival is back after a pandemic hiatus with jazz performances by local, regional and national acts in Duck Town Park. If you’re not so sure you love jazz, this will definitely be the event that gives you an appreciation for this American art form.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WSET
Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Tweetsie Railroad’s legendary ‘Ghost Train’ returns for spooky fun
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! The Ghost Train is pulling out of Tweetsie Railroad for a haunting good time!. Tweetsie Railroad in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina offers rides through the scenic mountains and provides a history of the locomotives and their Old West heritage. Click...
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
North Carolina Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
North Carolina is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of NC.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
Augusta Free Press
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
WSLS
Go away, already! “Ghost” of Ian throws more clouds at us at times Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Believe it or not, the remnant low pressure of Hurricane Ian is still lingering off the coast of Virginia. It’ll throw more clouds at us, especially in the eastern half of the area, throughout the day Tuesday. Come Wednesday, it’ll finally start to make a...
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
