Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
fourstateshomepage.com
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular Webb City (Pt.1)￼
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! Howie and Bubba are were out at Webb City High School as both staff and students are giving it all with Cardinal spirit and pride for their pep rally! G.M.F.S! We’ve only got the very best! GO CARDINALS!!
KYTV
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
Rangeline vs Range Line: What’s the correct spelling?
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!!
It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
Local tenant concerned over black mold; tips from officials
A Joplin man expresses frustration, saying his property manager won't deal with a black mold issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Joplin accepts bids for old downtown public library building
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library. The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.
Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
fourstateshomepage.com
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
Ottawa County Jail Escapees, what occurred and what were they wearing
UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after offering a $2,500 reward for each of the returned inmates these final two are located. Tavis in Joplin-Mo. and Zajicek in Miami, Okla. UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after offering a $2,500 reward for each of the returned inmates these final two are located. Tavis in Joplin-Mo. and Zajicek in Miami, Okla. MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday...
Man with dementia shoots two family members in Ottawa County, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two family members are recovering after deputies in Ottawa County say they were shot by another family member with dementia. Deputies say an 84-year-old man shot both his son and his wife. The wife told deputies her husband is suffering from dementia. Both victims were...
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:10 – I was dispatched to the Webb City Police Department for a lost item at Walmart. 16:13 – I was dispatched to Hall and Zora streets for a motor vehicle crash. 15:30 – I was dispatched to Madison Street and MacArthur Drive for a motor vehicle crash.
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
Comments / 0