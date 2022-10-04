Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Knoxville Businessman Guilty of Tax Evasion
Knoxville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to today’s guilty plea by Lance Alexander Cunningham. Judge Steven W. Sword accepted Cunningham’s guilty plea to one count of tax evasion resulting from underreporting the purchase price of a boat he registered with the Knox County Clerk’s Office in 2016. Cunningham was placed on one-year unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the State.
tn.gov
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 - 12, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
tn.gov
TDCI, SFMO Remind Tennesseans that “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” During Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9 – Oct. 15
NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) are joining fire departments across the Volunteer State to raise awareness about Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9 – Oct. 15), and this year’s campaign, “Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
