Knoxville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to today’s guilty plea by Lance Alexander Cunningham. Judge Steven W. Sword accepted Cunningham’s guilty plea to one count of tax evasion resulting from underreporting the purchase price of a boat he registered with the Knox County Clerk’s Office in 2016. Cunningham was placed on one-year unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the State.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO