Jason Lee quits working with Kanye West amid White Lives Matter shirt scandal

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Jason Lee is cutting professional ties with Kanye West.

The “Hollywood Unlocked” host left his position as head of media and partnerships for the Yeezy fashion designer two weeks before West wore a White Lives Matter shirt to his fashion show on Monday, Page Six is told. Instead, Lee, 45, will focus on launching his own talk show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g5Dp_0iLSjLZ800
Jason Lee quit working with Kanye West on a professional level after the artist wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Despite no longer working together, Lee wanted to make it clear where he stood on the artist’s wardrobe choice.

“Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end,” he later wrote on his Instagram Story.

In a separate post to his grid, Lee shared the now-viral photo of West and Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts, writing that the artist was “gaslighting black people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lStW3_0iLSjLZ800
“Adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” the gossip guru began his caption.

“I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCPKR_0iLSjLZ800
The "Hollywood Unlocked" host will now focus on his new talk show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pi7BO_0iLSjLZ800
The "Hollywood Unlocked" host will now focus on his new talk show. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGBEn_0iLSjLZ800
The "Hollywood Unlocked" host will now focus on his new talk show. theonlyjasonlee/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNtPV_0iLSjLZ800
The "Hollywood Unlocked" host will now focus on his new talk show. theonlyjasonlee/Instagram

Lee concluded his post by calling out the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 45, for associating with the controversial political commentator, 33.

“Adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible,” he wrote. “I understand he believes in her right to free speech but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.

“This is sad.”

West didn’t appear too fazed by Lee’s — or anyone else’s — reaction, as he doubled down Tuesday morning, calling Black Lives Matter a “scam.”

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Comments / 588

Darrin Graves
5d ago

Definitely not a fan of either Kanye or Candace Owens, but there are white people who wear BLM t-shirts. Some even have signs posted on their own properties. I just don’t understand the outrage on either side.

Reply(75)
247
KeepTheFaith
5d ago

Lol. Too much with race- peel your skin and we’re all the same. People don’t want to accept that. What makes you DIFFERENT has nothing to do with skin.. it’s within😇

Reply(50)
144
John Williams
5d ago

If anybody has a problem with Kanye West or Candace Owen's wearing those shirts then they're racist No Way Around It..

Reply(27)
251
Comments / 0

