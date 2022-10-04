ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

