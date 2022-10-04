Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Related
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
Man shot to death at Concord bus stop: Police
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said. Officers responded to a home on Green Ivy Lane, near Archdale Drive, to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury. Desmond Balogun, 30,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
Man found shot to death outside Lancaster home, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot dead outside of a home in Lancaster Thursday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on Cedar Street around 9 p.m. on October 6. Officers said they found a man lying on the ground with a […]
Man remains jailed under no bond in connection with murder of woman in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged with the murder of a woman who was killed on April 24, 2021, will remain in jail under no bond, a judge said Thursday. The body of Porsche Lloyd was found in a southwest Charlotte hotel room early that morning, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2