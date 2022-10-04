European airlines have attacked some major airports for “their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand”. At a conference in Brussels, their representative organisation, Airports for Europe (A4E), is demanding there should be “no repeat of summer 2022 chaos”.Tens of thousands of flights, particularly to and from the UK, have been cancelled – including some at the last minute with passengers on board their planes.Long security queues at some airports, including Amsterdam, Dublin and Manchester, led to some travellers missing flights.There have also been widespread complaints about misrouted luggage and long waits at baggage reclaim. Thomas Reynaert,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO