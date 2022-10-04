Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dubai, Tel Aviv and beyond: CNBC names the best hotels for business travel in the Middle East
Preparing for a business trip to the Middle East? CNBC has made it easy to find the best hotel for the trip. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in the Middle East. This is the first ranking...
Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe
Hyatt Hotels Corp H said its affiliate has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, a family-run German hospitality business. Through the agreement, more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Are visa approval delays keeping free-spending international tourists from visiting L.A.?
Are delays in visa approvals keeping international travelers — and their tourism spending — from the U.S.?
Video: Dubai's $5 billion Moon-themed luxury resort looks out of this world
Dubai could be home to a Moon-themed luxury resort built at an estimated cost of US$ 5 billion before the end of this decade, Arabian Business reported this week. The concept for the resort comes from the Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc (MWR). The city of Dubai is...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
10 Top Luxury Resorts Across the U.S.
You're planning a getaway and only the best will do. Money is no object for this trip, so you want to go all out and stay at a resort that's second to none. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips...
CNBC
London, Paris, Frankfurt and beyond: CNBC names Europe's best hotels for business travel
International travel may still have its challenges. But finding a solid hotel for a business trip isn't one of them. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in Europe. This is the first ranking of its kind between...
Zacks.com
Equinix (EQIX) Expands Into Indonesia With IBX Data Center
EQIX - Free Report) announced plans for a $74 million International Business Exchange (“IBX”) data center in Jakarta. This expansion into the Indonesian market will help Equinix capitalize on the country’s growing digital needs. Strategically located in Jakarta's Central Business District and near the largest internet exchanges,...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment
SHEL - Free Report) , Chevron (. ET - Free Report) are some of the firms taking advantage of this export boom. Per British energy giant Shell’s 2022 LNG Outlook, demand for natural gas chilled to liquid form reached 380 million tons last year, up by 21 million tons from 2020 as most economies recovered from the disruption caused by the pandemic. It's important to note that just 100 million tons were traded in the year 2000.
KTVZ
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Wraps Up Mexican Recycling Company Buyout
STLD - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Roca Acero S.A. de C.V. The acquisition is part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. The deal was fully financed with available cash. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Roca operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. Its operations...
Airlines demand ‘no repeat of summer 2022 chaos’ as Heathrow confirms passenger cap to be lifted
European airlines have attacked some major airports for “their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand”. At a conference in Brussels, their representative organisation, Airports for Europe (A4E), is demanding there should be “no repeat of summer 2022 chaos”.Tens of thousands of flights, particularly to and from the UK, have been cancelled – including some at the last minute with passengers on board their planes.Long security queues at some airports, including Amsterdam, Dublin and Manchester, led to some travellers missing flights.There have also been widespread complaints about misrouted luggage and long waits at baggage reclaim. Thomas Reynaert,...
Zacks.com
Cognizant (CTSH) Expands Partnership With Centrica in UK
CTSH - Free Report) recently announced that it has extended its partnership with the U.K’s energy service provider Centrica to provide services such as application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape. Cognizant partnered with Centrica back in 2005 with a broad range of consulting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on International TIPS & Mortgage Real Estate
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.2%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.1% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
