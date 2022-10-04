ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

North Carolina church convenes summit to address how to help refugees

By Tyler Hardin, Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eR8N1_0iLSihgN00

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – With an ever-growing influx of immigrants and humanitarian needs to help them, The Summit Church today is convening a forum to discuss how these issues can be approached beyond the effects of politics.

Organizers are calling the event, a free lunch discussion, “Christian Advocacy People Over Partisanship,” and it will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 4440 High Point Road in Kernersville.

The Summit is a nondenominational Christian church with outlets also in Oak Ridge and Mebane in the Triad. Its goal in today’s session is to address how area churches can help with refugees, the event announcement says.

There were nearly 1,200 Afghan refugees headed to North Carolina last fall after the end of the war caused the mass exodus to flee the Taliban. Greensboro is one of the cities where they were being resettled.

One of them, Ali Hussain Rahmani, has been in the area for about a year and he has described how he had adjusted to life in the U.S. with his wife and small daughter.

“We should know, we should understand, this is the places that should respect together, work together, give hand together,” Rahmani told WGHP.

Today’s session will address persons such as Rahmani. The event is coordinated by World Relief Triad, a branch of the worldwide organization that helps people forced or choosing to leave home because of dangers and political oppression, such as that recent surge of thousands of immigrants from Afghanistan .

Matthew Soerens, World Relief’s U.S. director of church mobilization and advocacy, and Jon Musser, the group’s director of missions in the Triad, will speak at the session. Organizers say Mike Fenley, a field representative from Sen. Richard Burr’s office in Winston-Salem, will attend as well. Cyril Jefferson of the High Point City Council also may participate.

Afghanistan will be specifically addressed, and organizers cite that “the majority of Afghans who resettled in the United States are humanitarian parolees with temporary protection and will face serious legal trouble next year if Congress does not pass legislation offering them a pathway to permanent legal status.”

That’s where the churches step in and attempt to wade through the politics around any immigrant issue and discuss solutions that are, in this case, supported by the Christian faith.

These include helping the refugees find a path to permanent residences and citizenship. The Afghan Adjustment Act was introduced last year in the U.S. House. The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates there are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees worldwide .

There is no fee to attend today’s event, and you can register to do so here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina Democrats call out Walmart over policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation want to know why Walmart has instructed its pharmacies not to distribute a drug that is commonly prescribed for a variety of medical issues. In a strongly worded letter to Walmart CEO C. Doug McMillon, all five Democrats representing the state want to know […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Mebane, NC
High Point, NC
Government
City
Oak Ridge, NC
Kernersville, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Society
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#The Summit Church#Christian Church#Taliban#Wghp#World Relief Triad
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
BET

North Carolina Man Finds Graves Of More Than 50 Enslaved People

A North Carolina man who recently bought property found the graves of enslaved people. According to WTVD, Kenneth Spellman bought two acres of land on Satterwhite Point Road in Henderson, Carolina. He planned to have space for his grandchildren, grow a garden and raise chickens. However, the previous owner revealed a family cemetery next to the land and told Spellman, “I'd love for you to have the property and preserve our heritage.” Spellman, who owns a construction company, bought the additional land and began clearing debris. He then made a huge discovery.
HENDERSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina troopers enforcing state's law against 'Carolina squat' suspension modification

(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement are cracking down on the "Carolina squat," a modified vehicle suspension outlawed during the last legislative session. Images posted to Facebook show officers measuring vehicles for compliance with legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year that bans vehicles modified specifically to have the front end higher than the rear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy