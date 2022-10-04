ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever

Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
BD recalls sterilization containers over infection risk

BD is recalling 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 7. In a letter alerting customers of the recall, BD said some products failed a test that assesses whether...
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds

The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program

Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'

Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
14 recent COVID-19-related research findings

Here are 14 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 12:. 1. New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. 2. Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19,...
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness

HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
COVID-19 booster rates still lag among nursing home residents, staff

Only 74 percent of nursing home residents in the U.S. and 51 percent of all staff had received one or more COVID-19 booster shots as of Sept. 18, data published Oct. 6 from the Kaiser Family Foundation found. The booster rates vary greatly by state. Arizona reported the lowest percentage,...
Another COVID-19 treatment seems to be waning in efficacy, study finds

Global drugmaker Merck reported Oct. 6 its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Lagevrio, did not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a trial sponsored by the University of Oxford, adding to other indicators that COVID-19 treatments are losing their strength. In a study of more than 25,000 people — with nearly all of...
Staffing, supply chain shortages cost Washington hospitals $1.75B

Washington hospitals suffered "unsustainable" losses in the first six months of 2022. If circumstances do not change, more than 50 percent of the state's acute hospitals might file for bankruptcy by 2023's end, according to Eric Lewis, CFO of the state's hospital association. Between a $1.2 billion operating loss and...
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law

Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
COVID-19 rebound not due to weak immune response, small study suggests

New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. The study, published Oct. 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, assessed blood samples and other clinical tests from eight adult COVID-19 patients with rebounding symptoms, six of whom took Paxlovid. Six patients who did not have rebounding symptoms were also included in the study as a control group.
Nurses who want to leave the bedside turn to aesthetics

Aesthetics is an attractive alternative for many nurses looking to leave the bedside in favor of better hours and less emotional toll, the Nashville Post reported Oct. 7. "You get to help people feel better in their skin," Danielle Maltby, BSN, RN, a former pediatric intensive care unit nurse who made the shift to aesthetics in 2019, told the news outlet. She was a NICU nurse for 12 years prior to making the switch.
4 recent lawsuits involving pharmacists, pharmacies

From Medicare fraud schemes to distributing dangerous opioids, Becker's has reported on four lawsuits involving pharmacists and pharmacies since Sept. 13. 1. North Carolina pharmacy owner pleads guilty to billing fraud. A North Carolina pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicare, North Carolina Medicaid and private insurers, the...
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting

Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added

Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July. 2....
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
