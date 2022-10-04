Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKYC
José Ramírez, Aaron Civale lead surging Cleveland Guardians past Kansas City Royals 9-2 in regular-season finale
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Oscar Gonzalez walks it off in 15th, Cleveland Guardians beat Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to sweep AL Wild Card Series; will face New York Yankees in ALDS
CLEVELAND — Off to the Bronx we go. The Guardians earned a heart-stopping series sweep in the American League wild-card round Saturday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 2. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez proved to be the ultimate hero, crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland Indians legend Corey Kluber.
Inspiring Guardians fan throws first pitch at AL Wild Card Series
CLEVELAND — It's always been 26-year-old Peter Knab's dream to be here for this moment: At Progressive Field while his beloved Guardians are in the playoffs. On Friday, just a few hours before Game One of the AL Wild Card Series, we met Peter to chat about what this past week has been like for him, after meeting some of his baseball heroes and sharing his incredible journey with cerebral palsy and overcoming physical challenges.
WKYC
Shane Bieber, José Ramírez lead Cleveland Guardians to 2-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
Bieber went 7 2/3 strong innings, while Ramírez's two-run homer in the sixth proved to be the game-winner. Game 2 of the best-of-three tilt is set for Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
WATCH & LISTEN: Tom Hamilton calls José Ramírez's dramatic home run that gave Cleveland Guardians playoff win over Tampa Bay Rays
CLEVELAND — The Guardians needed a spark. They trailed the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, and the offense was struggling. Things looked a little bleak, until the man Cleveland fans lovingly call the "GOAT" stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
WKYC
Fans excited for Cleveland Guardians playoff baseball at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — Despite attendance being among the lowest in baseball during the regular season, Cleveland Guardians fans came out in full force on Friday for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. Most of the fans we spoke to said that when it comes...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wild Card Series Game 1: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon. What follows is everything you need to know about the Guardians' postseason opener:. Game info, how to watch on TV, betting...
WKYC
'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 5 | Peacock and Williamson
LOS ANGELES — There was another flurry of upsets in Week 4 and now we're on to Week 5 with a lot of 2-2 teams, one singular undefeated teams, and one winless team left. What kind of drama are we in store for on Sunday?. Some big matchups in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off the field by staff after a apparent injury against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA…
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
Comments / 0