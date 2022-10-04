ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Gonzalez walks it off in 15th, Cleveland Guardians beat Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to sweep AL Wild Card Series; will face New York Yankees in ALDS

CLEVELAND — Off to the Bronx we go. The Guardians earned a heart-stopping series sweep in the American League wild-card round Saturday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 2. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez proved to be the ultimate hero, crushing a solo home run in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland Indians legend Corey Kluber.
Inspiring Guardians fan throws first pitch at AL Wild Card Series

CLEVELAND — It's always been 26-year-old Peter Knab's dream to be here for this moment: At Progressive Field while his beloved Guardians are in the playoffs. On Friday, just a few hours before Game One of the AL Wild Card Series, we met Peter to chat about what this past week has been like for him, after meeting some of his baseball heroes and sharing his incredible journey with cerebral palsy and overcoming physical challenges.
'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 5 | Peacock and Williamson

LOS ANGELES — There was another flurry of upsets in Week 4 and now we're on to Week 5 with a lot of 2-2 teams, one singular undefeated teams, and one winless team left. What kind of drama are we in store for on Sunday?. Some big matchups in...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off the field by staff after a apparent injury against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA…
