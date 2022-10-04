Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state that will be enrolled in a state program designed help towns across Georgia improve housing and beautify their communities. The city was notified late last week that it had qualified for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, a highly sought-after designation that, over the next three years, will help the city develop housing strategies for neighborhood revitalization and seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.

VILLA RICA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO