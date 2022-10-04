Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day
The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.
Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend fun
(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds) (Forsyth County, GA) For the next 10 days, the Cumming Country Fair & Festival will draw nearly 300,000 to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Here are more activities to enjoy in the crisp fall weather.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
cobbcountycourier.com
Smyrna’s 150th birthday bash will bring road closings beginning Friday evening
Smyrna celebrates its 150th birthday this Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the City of Smyrna has announced its projected road closure schedule, and released the schedule of features and events. The city distributed the following news release:. Please be aware that there will be road closings in our downtown for...
cobbcountycourier.com
Keith Warren promoted to managing partner at Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q in Smyrna
Keith Warren was promoted to managing partner of the Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. The South Cobb location was opened in 2006, and is adjacent to the shopping complex with the Sprouts Farmers Market at the East West Connector. Warren began his career in...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs...
Downtown Canton’s new parking deck is now open
CANTON — Residents and visitors to downtown Canton will have an easier time parking now that the long-awaited downtown parking deck is open. Exactly a year ago today, the City of Canton broke ground on one of its largest SPLOST-funded projects in recent years. And today, Oct. 6, the city officials cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Downtown Parking Deck at City Hall.
cobbcounty.org
Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!
Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
Cobb County to require yearly inspections from landlords on multifamily properties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is taking steps to put its tenants first. Last week, county commissioners approved the Multifamily Rental Housing Inspection Program, a code amendment requiring landlords to annually inspect both the interior and exterior of multifamily rental properties. Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield...
thecitymenus.com
Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest
The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
Cobb homeowner says county project caused $500K damages to his home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner is filing a lawsuit against the county after he says one of their projects caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his home. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a man who says he has been hit...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
gradickcommunications.com
Villa Rica Selected For State Housing Program
Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state that will be enrolled in a state program designed help towns across Georgia improve housing and beautify their communities. The city was notified late last week that it had qualified for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, a highly sought-after designation that, over the next three years, will help the city develop housing strategies for neighborhood revitalization and seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.
fox5atlanta.com
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
