Kennesaw, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences

The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
COBB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day

The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.
CUMMING, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Smyrna’s 150th birthday bash will bring road closings beginning Friday evening

Smyrna celebrates its 150th birthday this Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the City of Smyrna has announced its projected road closure schedule, and released the schedule of features and events. The city distributed the following news release:. Please be aware that there will be road closings in our downtown for...
SMYRNA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Downtown Canton’s new parking deck is now open

CANTON — Residents and visitors to downtown Canton will have an easier time parking now that the long-awaited downtown parking deck is open. Exactly a year ago today, the City of Canton broke ground on one of its largest SPLOST-funded projects in recent years. And today, Oct. 6, the city officials cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Downtown Parking Deck at City Hall.
CANTON, GA
cobbcounty.org

Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!

Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
COBB, GA
thecitymenus.com

Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest

The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
DALLAS, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday

The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
ROME, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Villa Rica Selected For State Housing Program

Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state that will be enrolled in a state program designed help towns across Georgia improve housing and beautify their communities. The city was notified late last week that it had qualified for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, a highly sought-after designation that, over the next three years, will help the city develop housing strategies for neighborhood revitalization and seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.
VILLA RICA, GA

