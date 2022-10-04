ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
Charleston woman wanted on charge in West Side shooting arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have arrested a woman wanted on a charge in a shooting that happened last month on Charleston's West Side. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston has been charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers reported Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, in the shoulder Sept....
Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on […]
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
Raleigh Commission: State is responsible for inmate care

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Counties are not responsible for violations of civil rights alleged in a federal lawsuit, according to Raleigh County Commission. The allegations are outlined in a 54-page lawsuit filed against Southern Regional Jail and commissions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said on […]
Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
