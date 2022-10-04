Read full article on original website
Related
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
WSAZ
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Charleston woman wanted on charge in West Side shooting arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have arrested a woman wanted on a charge in a shooting that happened last month on Charleston's West Side. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston has been charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers reported Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, in the shoulder Sept....
woay.com
Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
Charleston on pace for one of the deadliest years in recent memory
There have been thirteen homicide investigations in West Virginia's Capital City so far in 2022. Eleven of those are considered murder cases. That puts the city on pace for one of the deadliest in years.
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on […]
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Raleigh Commission: State is responsible for inmate care
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Counties are not responsible for violations of civil rights alleged in a federal lawsuit, according to Raleigh County Commission. The allegations are outlined in a 54-page lawsuit filed against Southern Regional Jail and commissions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans […]
wchsnetwork.com
Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
Charleston Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect
Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on the city's west side.
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body discovered at a home in Charleston Tuesday morning is being treated as a homicide investigation, according to Charleston Police. The investigation is underway at 1305 Adele Street. According to the CPD, officers were called to the scene Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. Police say when they arrived, […]
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train
CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
Comments / 0