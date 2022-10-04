Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police Department investigating Thursday night shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Thursday night shooting is under investigation in Warner Robins. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were called to Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. just before 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts, who had been shot. Ricketts is being treated at a local hospital.
wgxa.tv
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
wgxa.tv
Successful Macon-Bibb deputy operation results in 473 arrests with 700 charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "This detail in some of our small measures has made it a little bit safer for folks to go to the convenience store. Made it a little bit safer for them to live in their neighborhoods now without fear of encountering somebody to rob them or shoot into their homes."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Three men convicted in 2017 Jones County murder following years of COVID delays
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three men have been found guilty of the 2017 murder of a man in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, Justerrious Canty, Jaqualan Clark, and Camaren Banks were found guilty by a jury for the 2017 murder of Marquise Hardwick. He was shot and killed on November 13, 2017, around 1:30 a.m. at the Northside Villas Apartments in Gray.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Vienna Mayor rescues woman and children before train hits car, woman charged with DUI
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Mayor of Vienna is being credited with rescuing a woman and her two children just before a train hit it. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say an SUV, driven by 26-year-old Rodreake Morgan, of Byron,...
wgxa.tv
Law enforcement and community faith leaders join forces for Faith and Blue
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In an effort to better promote unity in the community, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and faith leaders gathered in recognition of the national movement known as Faith and Blue, a time where the two sides come together to build bridges and break biases. The effort...
wgxa.tv
Herschel Walker camp says Macon crime rate is among highest in nation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign stop in Macon, a campaign spokesman for his opposition has given a statement saying that the Macon-Bibb County homicide rate is one of the highest in the nation and that Warnock isn't doing anything to address it. "Raphael Warnock continues...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgxa.tv
Bibb School District open walking path for MLK students
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For students who walk to and from school, pedestrian safety is of utmost importance and the Macon-Bibb County School District is taking measures to address that very issue. A walking path for students of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary has been created, leading from Eastview...
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman arrested after hitting two Forsyth police officers with her car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two police officer in Forsyth is recovering after being run over by a suspect. In a post on Facebook, the Forsyth Police Department says their officers responded to a fight between a man and woman at Union Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested a man on domestic violence charges. After they left, officers later learned that the woman involved in the fight, Autumn Thomas, of Forsyth, had warrants out for her arrest. Thomas was served the warrant at her place of employment. Investigators say Thomas tried to get in her car, where they also found she had left her child and tried to drive off. As she attempted to drive away, the two police officers were hit by the car, including one thrown across the hood.
wgxa.tv
Dublin City Schools smashes graduation rate, sees 22 point increase in last ten years
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- The sign may say slow but students at Dublin City Schools are going full steam ahead. "We're extremely excited they're finishing. My mom always told me when you start something, finish," Dr. Williams said. This year Dublin City Schools students smashed graduation rates with the county scoring...
wgxa.tv
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Raphael Warnock visits Macon for campaign
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Georgia senator, Raphael Warnock, told his supporters that he believes in coming together to fix the political system in the United States. Warnock expressed that regardless of the political party he is doing what he can to help citizens. "I connected with Ted Cruz in order to...
wgxa.tv
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 96 in Twiggs County on Tuesday. According to Georgia State Patrol, Troopers from Post 20 in Dublin responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96 where a vehicle crossed the center line going around a curve.
wgxa.tv
Jasper County home destroyed in fire
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Jasper County home is destroyed after a Thursday morning fire. In a post on Facebook, the Jasper County Fire Rescue says the blaze was at a home on the north end of Jasper County. When the first units arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had already started to collapse.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested after 4-month drug trafficking investigation in Crisp County
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two drug traffickers have been arrested in Crisp County after a 4-month-long investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple agencies were involved in the bust targeting Grayling Coley. The GBI says search warrants were executed at Coley's West 20th Avenue apartment. They say he supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, along with heroin and fentanyl. Investigators say Coley would be escorted by a person armed with an AR-15-styled rifle, acting as his security when he would sell the drugs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants opening new location in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jack attack is back and, this time, in Cochran. With the Jack's Family Restaurants locations popping up throughout the Midstate in recent months, many people have been watching and waiting to see when the popular food chain would come to their town and, for the people of Cochran, that time comes on Monday.
wgxa.tv
The Home Court Pickleball Tournament at Tattnall Square
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Home Court Pickleball Tournament is set to kick off at the Tattnall Square Tennis and Pickleball Center. Welcoming over 150 pickleball players from across the Southeast, the event began as a local gathering and has grown to a regional competition with multiple brackets and levels of play.
wgxa.tv
November General and Runoff voter registration deadline approaching
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The November General and Runoff Elections are just around the corner and, with that, comes voter registration deadlines. According to the Office of the Secretary of State, voters have until Tuesday, October 11, to register but, keep in mind that Monday is a state holiday and offices will be closed.
wgxa.tv
Hocus Pocus for Perry's Fall Films Focus
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's time for Perry's Fall Film series and it's all starting with a spooky comedy favorite, Hocus Pocus. It all gets underway Friday night at 6:30 and will feature the film on a big screen, free popcorn, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. That free popcorn could run out, though, so grab yours before it's gone.
Comments / 0