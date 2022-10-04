Football is a major part of the culture in the U.K. and as much as the nation follows the highest levels of the sport, Britain also understands the importance of its grassroots level. And while there are grassroots clubs across the country that have garnered huge followings on YouTube — such as the SE Dons and Hashtag United — one club that is doing things differently is the Soho Warriors. The East London team is made up of a collective of illustrators, designers, writers, models, and directors who have worked with the likes of adidas and Stone Island, and they meet on the football pitch every week to play and connect through their love of creative outlets.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO