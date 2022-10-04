Read full article on original website
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
NME
Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ live in London
Last week, Apple Music streamed a concert that Billie Eilish performed in London earlier this year. Now, two clips from the stream have been made available to watch on YouTube. Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in June – when Eilish toured the UK in support of last year’s ‘Happier Than...
BBC
Coldplay postpone Brazil shows over Chris Martin illness
Coldplay say they are "extremely sorry" to have to postpone upcoming shows in Brazil, after frontman Chris Martin contracted a serious lung infection. The British band announced on Tuesday that the concerts, due to take place this month, will be held in early 2023. Coldplay was due to play eight...
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
thesource.com
‘Jungle’ Gives Prime Video Its First UK Drill Musical
Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Jungle, shines a light on UK Drill and how it used to tell the stories of what happens in the underserved areas of the United Kingdom. Co-creators, Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, tackle the task in unique fashion. “‘Jungle’ is a culmination of our...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero's new band L.S. DUNES announce UK tour
L.S. DUNES, featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Thursday and Circa Survive, are coming to the UK next year
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
hypebeast.com
Takeoff and Quavo Speak on Future of Migos: "We Always Family"
Takeoff and Quavo have opened up about the future of Migos with Offset, following speculation that the trio may have disbanded. Speaking on the Big Facts podcast, the pair explained that they’re currently focused on cementing their Unc & Phew duo rather than working on other projects related to Migos like Culture 4. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared, adding that they’re “supposed to stick together.” He continued, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”
hypebeast.com
Celine Unveils New Haute Parfumerie Campaign Fronting Presley Gerber
Celine has debuted a new campaign for Eau de Californie, the House’s latest Haute Parfumerie fragrance, starring Presley Gerber and directed by Hedi Slimane. In the black-and-white visual, the 23-year-old model drives through a California desert and stops in a billiards club for a solo game of pool. Later, between shots of surfers on the Pacific coast, Gerber appears wearing the Maison’s sunglasses in the driver’s seat of a vintage car. There, he shows off his tattoos, one of which reads “Los Angeles” over an outline of California’s state lines. In the final sequence, Slimane highlights the fragrance itself, showcasing the signature bottle in the Golden State’s natural habitats.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Has Become AC Milan’s New Style and Culture Curator
Football and fashion are continuing to expand their ever-growing synergy. Over recent times, we have seen collaborations between the likes of Daily Paper and Ajax, Palace and Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and GOAT, and even an exclusive football boot designed by Off-White™ for Kylian Mbappe. Virgil Abloh’s brand has been no stranger to the football world — best seen in 2018 when Virgil presented his “Football, Mon Amour” collection that featured a melange of football jerseys, goalkeeper gloves, and warm-up jackets. With that being said, Off-White™ and Italian football giants AC Milan have now announced their official partnership — and it launches this week in London during AC Milan’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.
hypebeast.com
Drake and Taylor Swift Rumored To Drop Diss Track About Ye and Kim Kardashian
It appears the Drake and Ye saga might be resurfacing. According to reports from The U.S. Sun, Drizzy allegedly recorded a scathing diss track with Taylor Swift in 2018, directed at both Ye and Kim Kardashian. In the past, Ye has had many feuds with the Toronto star as well...
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Looks to Berlin in Fall 2022 Campaign
Seoul-based eyewear brand Gentle Monster has unveiled its latest campaign for the Fall 2022 season. Shot by Davit Giorgadze, the new campaign channels the fall style of Berlin. Making their debut are the new colors of the Tambu and Le frames. The Tambu rectangular frame is met with a classic...
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Drops Second Remix of Skeng's “Likkle Miss” Featuring The Fine Nine
Nicki Minaj has delivered a second remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” The rapper initially offered her take on the single in late August, including the remixed version on her Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album. Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng just dropped the original song in July, and...
hypebeast.com
Play With Hackney on Your Back in Soho Warriors’ New FIFA 23 Jerseys
Football is a major part of the culture in the U.K. and as much as the nation follows the highest levels of the sport, Britain also understands the importance of its grassroots level. And while there are grassroots clubs across the country that have garnered huge followings on YouTube — such as the SE Dons and Hashtag United — one club that is doing things differently is the Soho Warriors. The East London team is made up of a collective of illustrators, designers, writers, models, and directors who have worked with the likes of adidas and Stone Island, and they meet on the football pitch every week to play and connect through their love of creative outlets.
hypebeast.com
Union and Wasted Youth Collab Celebrates New Union Osaka Store
Four years after opening its Tokyo Chapter Store, its first location in Japan, Union is now opening a new store in the vibrant city of Osaka. To celebrate the occasion, Union taps VERDY‘s label Wasted Youth for a limited-edition capsule exclusive to the store. VERDY, who comes off collaborations with Post Malone and PSG, also happens to be an Osaka native who was heavily inspired by youth and skate culture for his works.
hypebeast.com
Garbstore and Bodega’s New Coat Spans From Britain to Boston
London-based retailer Garbstore is no stranger to experimentation. Most recently, we’ve seen Garbstore connect with the likes of designer-turned-monk Shunji Ohashi for a collection of one-of-one denim pieces, Padmore & Barnes for an animal print shoe capsule, and even Unified Goods for a special selection of archived T-shirts, books, and prints that spanned from the early 1970s to the early 2000s. Now, Garbstore has turned its attention to the winter season with a new jacket collaboration with Boston-based label, Bodega.
hypebeast.com
Palace Drops Exclusive DJ Mixes By Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes on Apple Music
Music sticks to subcultures through thick and thin. Cast your mind back to the Beastie Boys and skate culture, The Beatles with the hippie movement, Elvis Presley with the resurgence of teenage heartbreak and entertainment, or in a contemporary world, the likes of A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott whose music now plays into — and helps to set — fashion trends. We know this is true, but Palace knows it even better, and to flex its musical prowess the London-based skateboarding brand has teamed up with Apple Music to launch an exclusive set of DJ mixes.
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
