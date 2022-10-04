Read full article on original website
14 recent COVID-19-related research findings
Here are 14 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 12:. 1. New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. 2. Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19,...
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
Staffing, supply chain shortages cost Washington hospitals $1.75B
Washington hospitals suffered "unsustainable" losses in the first six months of 2022. If circumstances do not change, more than 50 percent of the state's acute hospitals might file for bankruptcy by 2023's end, according to Eric Lewis, CFO of the state's hospital association. Between a $1.2 billion operating loss and...
Nearly 900 flu patients hospitalized last week: 7 notes from the CDC's flu report
For the week ending Oct. 1, 885 lab-confirmed flu patients were admitted to the hospital, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. The agency said all data in the FluView report are preliminary and may change as more reports are received. Six more notes:. 1. The CDC's state-by-state map of...
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
Opinion | The U.S. Has Leverage Over Saudi Arabia. It’s Time to Use It.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Ro Khanna propose new legislation to respond to Saudi’s embrace of Vladimir Putin and to rebalance the U.S.’s relationship with Riyadh.
Sore throat becoming most common COVID-19 symptom
A sore throat is starting to beat out fever and less of smell as the most common symptom of COVID-19, according to recent data from the U.K. The U.K.'s ZOE Health Study collects COVID-19 data through an app people use to track their symptoms. It started at the beginning of the pandemic and is run by Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. Based on current data in the app, "COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat," Dr. Spector told The Independent in a report earlier this week. "Fever and loss of smell are really rare now — so many people may not think they've got COVID-19."
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
COVID-19 rebound not due to weak immune response, small study suggests
New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response. The study, published Oct. 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, assessed blood samples and other clinical tests from eight adult COVID-19 patients with rebounding symptoms, six of whom took Paxlovid. Six patients who did not have rebounding symptoms were also included in the study as a control group.
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
COVID-19 booster rates still lag among nursing home residents, staff
Only 74 percent of nursing home residents in the U.S. and 51 percent of all staff had received one or more COVID-19 booster shots as of Sept. 18, data published Oct. 6 from the Kaiser Family Foundation found. The booster rates vary greatly by state. Arizona reported the lowest percentage,...
Another COVID-19 treatment seems to be waning in efficacy, study finds
Global drugmaker Merck reported Oct. 6 its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Lagevrio, did not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a trial sponsored by the University of Oxford, adding to other indicators that COVID-19 treatments are losing their strength. In a study of more than 25,000 people — with nearly all of...
Over-the-counter hearing aids at Walgreens, Walmart by mid-October
Some of the nation's biggest pharmacy retailers said they will stock over-the-counter hearing aids on shelves by mid-October. In an Oct. 6 news release, Walgreens said it would sell Lexie Lumen hearing aids for $799, or $39 per month for two years, starting Oct. 17. "We believe hearing health should...
4 recent lawsuits involving pharmacists, pharmacies
From Medicare fraud schemes to distributing dangerous opioids, Becker's has reported on four lawsuits involving pharmacists and pharmacies since Sept. 13. 1. North Carolina pharmacy owner pleads guilty to billing fraud. A North Carolina pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicare, North Carolina Medicaid and private insurers, the...
Newsweek's 'most loved' workplaces include 8 healthcare companies
Newsweek included eight healthcare companies on its "America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022" list. For the ranking, the magazine collaborated with Best Practice Institute, a benchmark research company, to survey more than 1.4 million employees at companies ranging in size from 50 employees to more than 10,000. Several hundred company officials were also interviewed.
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
10 observations and emerging health IT trends
Digital transformation accelerated in the last few years and CIOs have elevated responsibility as strategic business leaders for their organizations. I learned how CIOs are thinking about their role, and building teams, at the Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event in Chicago, Oct. 4 to 7. The event brought together thousands of IT and revenue cycle executives to discuss big ideas and share insights into how they're tackling complex challenges. With the beautiful Lake Michigan right outside, executives gathered at Navy Pier in Chicago to have invigorating conversations about what's ahead in health IT.
