Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area astronaut - and 1st Native woman - leads crew to space
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A new crew of astronauts led by a Bay Area woman has arrived at the International Space Station. Nicole Mann, commander of the SpaceX Dragon, also became the first Native American woman to live and stay aboard the space station. She's a Marine Corps pilot and...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Fleet Week's 'Parade of Ships' enters the Bay
Fleet Week's Parade of Ships is an impressive show of military might on the San Francisco Bay. One visitor went on her father's request. He is a World War II veteran and was excited for her to be on the ship.
KTVU FOX 2
First Lady Jill Biden tours San Francisco's UCSF cancer center
SAN FRANCISCO - First lady Jill Biden arrived in the Bay Area on Friday morning to tour a San Francisco cancer center. The first lady was joined by Representative Jackie Speier and National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. October is...
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area radio station KGO says goodbye to talk-show format
SAN FRANCISCO - AM radio station KGO 810 is no longer running its talk radio programming. The station replaced the local news shows with pop music and promotions. The station issued a message on its website and on Twitter, saying in part: "Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay Area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source of information."
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus. One person died, and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus. Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Blue Angels perform during Fleet Week
The Blue Angels dazzled the crowd watching their air show during San Francisco's Fleet Week. here's a portion of their flight.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom, West Coast leaders sign agreement to fight climate change
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom, the governors of Oregon and Washington and the Premier of British Columbia signed an agreement to collaborate and commit to combating climate change. The West Coast leaders met in San Francisco to discuss the impacts extreme weather has had on their communities. "We...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival
The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
KTVU FOX 2
Non verbal, autistic adult missing in San Carlos
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing autistic adult in San Carlos. Officials say Robert Cambell was last seen at the San Carlos Art & Wine Festival on San Carlos Ave. on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. Cambell, 35, is described as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Sister of Oakland homicide victim tied to Stockton serial killings speaks out
Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano, shot and killed in East Oakland last year, is the first known victim of an apparent serial killer who's on the loose after fatally shooting five other people in Stockton in recent months. The victim's sister says her brother was kind and would help others.
KTVU FOX 2
Beginning of the end for San Jose park homeless encampment
SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Friday, the grating sound of front end loaders and wildcats pushing debris signaled the beginning of the end for San Jose’s Columbus Park homeless encampment. "They’re cleaning up. And they’re getting rid of some of the cars that are illegal, or they don’t run,"...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man shot at by catalytic converter thief after trying to stop him
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Berkeley man said he wasn't thinking about the 60-year-old Oakland general contractor who was killed this week when he confronted catalytic converter from his Glenview neighborhood when a similar theft happened to him. The man, who asked to be identified only as Joe, said he saw...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence
OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU game of the week: San Ramon vs. Mack
Mack took on San Ramon in KTVU's High School Football Game of the Week. The high scoring game was tied 42 all at the end. But, Mack was able to find their way into field goal territory and took the game 45-42.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland voters to get chance to change city government via Measure X
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
KTVU FOX 2
Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif., - One man died after being hit by two cars in San Jose early Sunday morning. According to police, a homeless man was riding a bike near Senter Rd. and Story Rd. when the two cars hit him. The first driver fled the scene. The second driver...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest suspect in city's 100th homicide victim
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Friday said they've arrested a man in connection with the city's 100th homicide victim, who was the uncle of a city violence prevention coordinator employee. Kahalil Attiba was charged with the murder of Louis Truehill on Monday in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street,...
Comments / 0