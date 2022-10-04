ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lorain police fatally shoot armed suspect who threatened officers a day earlier

LORAIN, Ohio — An armed suspect is dead after being shot by members of the Lorain Police Department during an incident on Friday morning. According to a release from the Lorain Police Department, around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Evergreen Village Apartment complex rental office in the 2600 block of Meister Road for reports of an armed man who had threatened at least one citizen.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Grand jury indicts four East Cleveland police officers

CLEVELAND — A grand jury indicted four East Cleveland on-duty police officers on Tuesday for charges including tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley made the announcement that East Cleveland Police...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
