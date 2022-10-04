Read full article on original website
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
Cleveland Heights library security guard reports threat by teen armed with fake gun
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He...
Woman who killed Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek appears in court for resentencing
CLEVELAND — Tamara McLoyd, the 19-year-old woman who killed Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was back in court this afternoon for a new sentencing. 3News streamed the court proceedings live inside this story, which can be watched below in this story. McLoyd was resentenced after a mistake was made...
Lorain police fatally shoot armed suspect who threatened officers a day earlier
LORAIN, Ohio — An armed suspect is dead after being shot by members of the Lorain Police Department during an incident on Friday morning. According to a release from the Lorain Police Department, around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Evergreen Village Apartment complex rental office in the 2600 block of Meister Road for reports of an armed man who had threatened at least one citizen.
Video sheds light on corruption indictments against East Cleveland officers
New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team sheds new light on the latest indictments filed against East Cleveland police officers.
Lorain Police shoot and kill man who 'retrieved' gun after refusing orders
A 49-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday by three Lorain Police Officers after he "retrieved a pistol" out from his pocket and refused to follow orders from officers, according to release.
Man says woman threatened him with handgun, man uses gun to rob woman in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Parma man, 29, contacted police at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and said his wife, a 21-year-old Cleveland resident, threatened him with a handgun in front of MGI Distribution Center, 19400 Holland Road. The man told police he was separated from his wife. He...
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
Man accused of raping child over several years
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Artist goes conceptual on suspicious check: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A local artist reported Oct. 1 that she may have been a victim of a fraud scheme, although she actually received money from the crooks in the process. She told police a buyer through social media had set up a deal to pay $500 for one of her works. But...
Grand jury indicts four East Cleveland police officers
CLEVELAND — A grand jury indicted four East Cleveland on-duty police officers on Tuesday for charges including tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley made the announcement that East Cleveland Police...
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location.
12-year-old killed in funeral procession cause of death revealed
Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
