Dr. Choll Kim isn't just respected among his San Diego peers–he is world-renowned for his ability to solve complicated cases related to spinal health. Dr. Kim, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized in the field of Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery (LESS) and is considered an expert in the field of computer-assisted Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Kim has helped advance spine surgery by providing his insight on tools and techniques used in spine surgery, speaking at spine conferences worldwide, and providing hands-on training to ensure minimally invasive techniques are being properly used among his colleagues.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO