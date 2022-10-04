Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Priest James Foundation brings joy of golf to those recovering from traumatic injuries
SAN DIEGO — Priest Rivera was in sixth grade at Capri Elementary watching his teacher conduct a science experiment when the glass container exploded. Rivera's head caught fire, burning him severely and forcing him to UC San Diego's burn center. "I remember going to science class and the teacher...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
sandiegomagazine.com
Meet Choll W. Kim, MD, PhD, A World-Renowned Surgeon at Excel Spine Center
Dr. Choll Kim isn't just respected among his San Diego peers–he is world-renowned for his ability to solve complicated cases related to spinal health. Dr. Kim, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized in the field of Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery (LESS) and is considered an expert in the field of computer-assisted Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Kim has helped advance spine surgery by providing his insight on tools and techniques used in spine surgery, speaking at spine conferences worldwide, and providing hands-on training to ensure minimally invasive techniques are being properly used among his colleagues.
presidiosentinel.com
Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County
Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
NBC San Diego
Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over
At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Thank you CBS 8 viewers for your kindness and generosity
POWAY, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers are caring and generous. In this article I'd like to pause for a moment to say, 'Thank You'! In this Zevely Zone, my goal is to show you how you're making a difference across San Diego County. When Joanna Jaeger and her son...
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
momcollective.com
A Weekend Escape for Moms: MOMCON 2022 Review
If you’ve ever planned a moms weekend away and lived your BEST life for two days while dad holds down the house (with too many snacks and screentime, but whatever), but then got stuck in your hamster wheel hours after getting home, keep reading. There’s a better way to...
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
northcoastcurrent.com
San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer
Community newspapers in North San Diego County were left scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for such work shut down and dropped their contracts, local media sources said. The hit to production and distribution expanded beyond North County independents to include college and...
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
NBC San Diego
Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison
A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
KPBS
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Entangled humpback whale rescued off the coast in California
SAN DIEGO — A humpback whale was entangled off the coast in Carlsbad, California, and rescue crews helped it on Monday, September 26. According to a news release from SeaWorld San Diego, the Seaworld San Diego Rescue Team got a call from a boater on September 25 after they saw a humpback whale entangled in Carlsbad, California.
Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
Marine recruit dies after collapsing in training at Camp Pendleton
SAN DIEGO — The United States Marine Corps released the identity of a Marine recruit who was pronounced dead after he collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton on September 27. Private First Class Javier F. Pong, 18, became unconscious and unresponsive during routine training on September 27, military officials...
