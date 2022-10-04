Read full article on original website
Related
NME
PlatinumGames is still interested live service games, despite the failure of ‘Bablyon’s Fall’
PlatinumGames is still interested in working on live service games in the future, despite the recent failure of their short-lived title Babylon’s Fall. That’s according to an interview with VGC, where PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said that the developer is “extremely sorry” for the disappointment caused by Babylon’s Fall, which saw its servers taken offline for good just one week before the game’s first anniversary.
NME
‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners address Celeborn’s fate after seemingly killing off character
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunners have addressed whether Galadriel’s husband Celeborn is actually dead in the series. In episode seven, The Eye, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) mentions to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) about losing her husband Celeborn in the war against Morgoth. While it isn’t said...
NME
Dream says he’s “done everything you can possible do” in ‘Minecraft’
Masked Youtuber and Minecraft streamer Dream has said he’s “done everything you can possible do” in the game and spoken about making different types of content in the future. Dream (real name Clay) recently revealed his face to the world after three years of streaming or appearing...
NME
‘Glitch’ review: slow-starting sci-fi eventually sparks into life
A good job, a boyfriend who wants to marry her, a best friend who’s jealous of her life – when we first meet Glitch‘s lead character, Ji-hyo (played by Vincenzo breakout star Jeon Yeo-been) seems to have it all. But it quickly becomes clear that this 30-year-old is second-guessing her path in life. Does she want to remain in a relationship with Si-gook (Lee Dong-hwi) and stay in her office job? Her constantly dissatisfied expression suggests not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima game
Elle Fanning is set to star in the next Hideo Kojima game, it’s been confirmed. Kojima had been teasing the actor’s involvement in the upcoming title on social media following last month’s Tokyo Game Show. A darkened image of a mystery woman included the message “Who Am I?” in white letters above the Kojima Productions logo.
NME
Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record
The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ episode seven recap: an old enemy approaches
You gotta love any show with the balls to set a horse on fire. Chaos reigns at the start of the this week’s episode, with Mount Doom now spouting enough ash and lava over Middle-earth to make the first 20 minutes almost entirely red. The Rings Of Power star...
NME
Valve’s Steam Deck can now be bought without a reservation
The Steam Deck, the gaming handheld from Valve, can now be bought without a reservation. The long wait for those interested in checking out Valve’s first foray into handheld gaming is finally over. Players can buy one directly from the official website, without having to place a reservation and wait in a long queue, as the hardware’s earliest adopters have had to until now.
NME
Bethesda finally confirms ‘Deathloop’ is a ‘Dishonored’ game
When Deathloop was released in 2021, fans of the game began to speculate that it was somehow connected to Arkane’s previous game series, Dishonored. Now, creative director Dinga Bakaba has confirmed the theories. Speaking during an Xbox podcast, Bakaba confirmed that Deathloop is “one of the futures of the...
NME
Keanu Reeves leaves Martin Scorsese’s ‘Devil In The White City’ series
Keanu Reeves has exited the upcoming adaptation of The Devil In The White City, according to sources. The Matrix star was first attached to the role back in January of this year, with Hulu’s upcoming take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book set to mark his first major US TV role.
Comments / 0