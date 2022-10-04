ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NME

PlatinumGames is still interested live service games, despite the failure of ‘Bablyon’s Fall’

PlatinumGames is still interested in working on live service games in the future, despite the recent failure of their short-lived title Babylon’s Fall. That’s according to an interview with VGC, where PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said that the developer is “extremely sorry” for the disappointment caused by Babylon’s Fall, which saw its servers taken offline for good just one week before the game’s first anniversary.
‘Glitch’ review: slow-starting sci-fi eventually sparks into life

A good job, a boyfriend who wants to marry her, a best friend who’s jealous of her life – when we first meet Glitch‘s lead character, Ji-hyo (played by Vincenzo breakout star Jeon Yeo-been) seems to have it all. But it quickly becomes clear that this 30-year-old is second-guessing her path in life. Does she want to remain in a relationship with Si-gook (Lee Dong-hwi) and stay in her office job? Her constantly dissatisfied expression suggests not.
Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima game

Elle Fanning is set to star in the next Hideo Kojima game, it’s been confirmed. Kojima had been teasing the actor’s involvement in the upcoming title on social media following last month’s Tokyo Game Show. A darkened image of a mystery woman included the message “Who Am I?” in white letters above the Kojima Productions logo.
Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record

The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Valve’s Steam Deck can now be bought without a reservation

The Steam Deck, the gaming handheld from Valve, can now be bought without a reservation. The long wait for those interested in checking out Valve’s first foray into handheld gaming is finally over. Players can buy one directly from the official website, without having to place a reservation and wait in a long queue, as the hardware’s earliest adopters have had to until now.
Bethesda finally confirms ‘Deathloop’ is a ‘Dishonored’ game

When Deathloop was released in 2021, fans of the game began to speculate that it was somehow connected to Arkane’s previous game series, Dishonored. Now, creative director Dinga Bakaba has confirmed the theories. Speaking during an Xbox podcast, Bakaba confirmed that Deathloop is “one of the futures of the...
