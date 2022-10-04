Only 49% of Americans plan to get flu shot amid threat of severe season, survey finds

Read full article on original website
Related
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency's guidance for COVID-19 infection control for healthcare...
Routine childhood vaccines may raise the risk of asthma by a THIRD, shock Government-funded study finds — but experts say benefits still outweigh risk
It has been a question pondered by scientists mostly on the fringes for decades. Now a federally-funded study has found a possible link between vaccines containing aluminum and a higher risk of asthma in children. Results showed children who received all or most of their routine childhood shots had a...
How to time your flu shot for best protection
Some flu experts are urging many people to get their shots earlier than usual this year because of the potential for an early, possibly severe flu season. But what's the best timing for you?
Covid-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter, but only if more people get them, analysis suggests
CNN — Covid-19 vaccinations could save thousands of lives and billions of dollars this winter. A new analysis suggests that if more people in the United States get their booster by the end of the year, about 90,000 Covid-19 deaths could be prevented this fall and winter. But if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
STD experts are warning of all-time-high cases of syphilis and gonorrhea. At a Monday conference, one expert called the situation "out of control." They say at-home tests, more condom use, and better STD clinics could help.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers
Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
smithmountainlake.com
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles
People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. "Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
MedicalXpress
Misinformation about vaccine safety drives reluctance to vaccinate children, study finds
As of late September 2022, nearly 78% of U.S. adults but only 31% of children ages 5 to 11 had completed the primary set of vaccinations against COVID-19, according to health authorities. In an open-access article published in the journal Vaccine, researchers from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of...
Comments / 0