Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
What Are the Two Different Sections and Amendments Contained in Bills?
Are there really two different types of sections contained in a bill? And are there actually two different types of amendments contained in bills? Yes. Bills contain two different types of “sections” – bill sections and code sections. So, it is important that, when discussing a bill, you use the proper terminology and be precise in your word choice.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom and West Coast Leaders Sign Climate Agreement… to ‘Dominate?’
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and British Columbia Premier John Horgan “doubled down” on Thursday and signed a new Statement of Cooperation, another climate agreement – the Pacific Coast Collaborative – “recommitting” the Western region “to climate action.”
Comments / 0