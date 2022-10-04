ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

What Are the Two Different Sections and Amendments Contained in Bills?

Are there really two different types of sections contained in a bill? And are there actually two different types of amendments contained in bills? Yes. Bills contain two different types of “sections” – bill sections and code sections. So, it is important that, when discussing a bill, you use the proper terminology and be precise in your word choice.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy